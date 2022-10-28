'Not A Generous Lover': Joy Behar Jokes About Casper After Declaring She's 'Had Sex With A Few Ghosts'
Still in the spooky spirit! Last week, the ladies of The View were discussing the story of a woman who claimed her house was haunted with "sexual ghosts" when Joy Behar chimed in to insist she's "had sex with a few ghosts" but never got pregnant. Fans and social media went wild over her words, prompting the star to chat about the topic once again on the Thursday, October 27, episode of the talk show.
"So let me just set the record straight, OK? It’s all true. It’s all true. It’s all true. I have had sex with ghosts," she announced. "I just thought Casper was not a generous lover. The ménage à trois, it was almost like having sex with myself."
The women all had a chuckle as cohost Sara Haines noted Behar "doesn't even believe in ghosts." Haines also revealed she isn't a huge fan of spirits, so she has a "big cross over my front door because I'm not trying to live with ghosts."
The show's official Instagram page posted a clip from the comical moment, to which Sharon Stone commented with, "😂😂."
SHUSHES & SHADE: INSIDE THE VIEW'S SNARKIEST SEASON 26 SNUBS
"I love my Joy 😂," wrote a fan, while another penned, "Thank you for clearing that up!! Lol."
As loyal watchers of The View know, Behar has always been one to express her bold opinions and witty remarks, and she recently insisted she has "no plans to retire" from the gig any time soon.
"I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," the comedian announced earlier this month. "It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways. We're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!"
Behar has been on the series since 1997, though she did take a break from 2013 to 2015 before making her highly anticipated return.
As OK! reported, the star has pondered writing a book about her time on set, once telling the live audience, "I’ve been here since the beginning. I know a lot of stuff and secrets."