Joy Behar Reveals She Has 'No Plans To Retire' From 'The View' As Rumors Swirl Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Is Planning Her Exit

Oct. 7 2022, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Joy Behar is setting the record straight on her future with The View. The outspoken television personality turned 80-years-old on Friday, October 7, but that doesn't mean she's planning on slowing down.

Behar confirmed that she is absolutely planning to continue her work as cohost on the popular chat-fest.

"I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she revealed in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."

THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR CANDIDLY COMPARES NEW CONSERVATIVE COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN TO MEGHAN MCCAIN

"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she added, noting there have been times that she's found that difficult to believe, since she's been a part of the show since the beginning. "But we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!"

"I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere," she continued. "I'm having a good time."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG RETURNS TO 'THE VIEW' FOLLOWING SUSPENSION FOR INSENSITIVE HOLOCAUST COMMENTS: 'WE'RE GOING TO KEEP HAVING TOUGH CONVERSATIONS'

Behar's announcement comes as talk swirls that fellow cohost Whoopi Goldberg may be planning her own exit from the long-running talk show. As OK! previously reported, the Ghost actress seemingly implied she may be thinking about moving on from the show to focus on her business endeavors on the Tuesday, July 26, episode.

Earlier this year, Goldberg announced she would be launching her own line of prosecco, however, when another host encouraged her to promote it on the show, the Sister Act star claimed she didn't feel comfortable encouraging their viewers to drink while she is still on The View.

The 66-year-old has been cohosting and moderating the talk show since 2007, but her time on the series hasn't been without controversy. Goldberg was suspended after making insensitive comments regarding the Holocaust. She's also been accused of snubbing fans and was recently criticized for using foul language on air.

Behar spoke to People regarding her renewed contract with The View.

