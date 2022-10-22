Shushes & Shade: Inside 'The View's Snarkiest Season 26 Snubs

Despite only being back on the air for a few short weeks, The View’s 26th season has already been one for the books!

Featuring a star-studded cast consisting of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show's outspoken anchors have brought their razor-sharp wit — and the drama — since the long-running daytime talk series returned in early September.

From onscreen shush-es to behind-the-scenes shade, here are some of The View’s most dramatic moments — both onscreen and off — from Season 26.