Joy Behar 'Glad To Be Fired' From 'The View' In 2013, 'Sick Of The Show At That Point'

"I’ve had to apologize, which I’m happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else’s job. I don’t care. Even if I don’t mean it, I’ll do it," the television host told People last year. "Even if I look like I’m in a hostage takeover, I’ll still do it, because if you don’t do it, you lose your job and everybody else’s."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG APPEARS TO SNUB EXCITED AUDIENCE AS RUMORS SWIRL SHE'S LEAVING 'THE VIEW'

And with Behar returning to the show years later — though she still served as a guest co-host throughout 2014 and 2015 — and learning a thing or two about keeping her seat, she may want to offer up some words of wisdom to the new hosts joining the ladies.