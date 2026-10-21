'The View' Executives 'Want Joy Behar to Retire' Following Serious On-Set Injury and Backstage Risks, Source Claims: 'She's Become a Major Liability'

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The View executives are allegedly urging Joy Behar to retire. The 84-year-old fell and dislocated her and has been absent from the desk since October 1. Insiders suggested it's getting harder for her to navigate the set as Behar "needs staff to guide her around backstage.” Her mobility issues are leaving staff and cast members concerned, one insider shared. "People are increasingly worried about her falling," a source spilled. "It’s become a dangerous situation, and nobody wants to be responsible if something happens."

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'Retiring Gracefully'

Source: MEGA Joy Behar has been absent from the show after dislocating her shoulder.

Despite concern for her well-being, Behar "refuses to even consider" retirement. "Joy isn’t going anywhere voluntarily,” the insider suggested. "She still thinks she can do the job, and nobody has the courage to tell her it’s time to leave." Some have proposed she cut down to a part-time schedule, much like Barbara Walters did before she left the show at 84. “They want Joy to retire gracefully,” the source added. “Give her a huge farewell, celebrate her extraordinary career and let her leave with dignity.”

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'A Major Liability'

Source: MEGA Joy Behar has been called a 'major liability,' sources alleged.

Instead, it seems Behar can't help but become a "major liability." “It’s much worse than anyone is saying publicly," the source revealed. "She’s unsteady on her feet, and there are serious concerns about her safety." Staff have allegedly resorted to guiding her around like "seeing-eye dogs backstage," hoping to avoid another major injury. "They’re constantly watching her, guiding her and worrying about what might happen. It’s an enormous responsibility,” they shared.

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Source: MEGA Joy Behar's cast announced her absence earlier this month.

Behar has yet to rejoin the rest of her cast on the desk in October, despite multiple announcements that she would return soon after her terrifying backstage injury. Whoopi Goldberg announced on October 20 that Behar's hiatus would be longer than expected, despite earlier reports that she would return for Tuesday's broadcast. "So, Joy is still out healing up. I know, I know, she’s still healing," Goldberg, 70, told the audience. "But she made a big deal calling people in the dead of night, saying, 'You make sure that you wish Sunny [Hostin] a happy birthday from me.'"

Source: MEGA Joy Behar was expected back on 'The View' on October 20.