Joy Behar Scolds Savannah Chrisley for Reading 'Hateful' Comments After Reality Star Reveals Someone Called Her a 'Fat MAGA Supporter'

Joy Behar gave Savannah Chrisley some words of wisdom on the Friday, February 20, episode of The View. As the co-hosts discussed the effects of social media on children, the reality star admitted that even at 28 years old, she finds herself feeling down when reading hurtful comments.

Savannah Chrisley Admits Mean Social Media Comments Affect Her

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar told Savannah Chrisley to not read what people are saying about her on social media.

"I grew up in the world of television. But also as an adult, sitting here on The View this week, the amount of hateful messages, ‘Oh you fat, MAGA supporter, this, that,'" Chrisley spilled. "Don’t read them! Why do you read them?" Behar, 83, responded, to which Sunny Hostin, 57, agreed, adding, "You cannot read those comments."

ZUCKERBERG GRILLED ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA'S EFFECT ON KIDS: 'The View' co-hosts and Savannah Chrisley weigh in on the landmark lawsuit that's putting the mental health impact of social media on trial. pic.twitter.com/XnkHO4FfwJ — The View (@TheView) February 20, 2026 Source: @theview/x Savannah Chrisley revealed someone recently called her a 'fat MAGA supporter.'

"But if it affects me at almost 30 years old, imagine how it affects these children," Chrisley expressed. "Don’t read them, Savannah. Look at me," Behar interjected, pointing a finger. "Do not read them."

Is Savannah Chrisley Addicted to Social Media?

Source: @theview/x The reality star hinted she might be addicted to social media.

The podcast host laughed nervously with a smile, replying, "I’m trying not to." "You’re addicted to reading them, aren’t you?" asked Behar. Chrisley fanned herself with her note card before looking around and quipping, "Next topic."

Savannah Chrisley Crashed With 'The View' Co-Hosts Over Donald Trump

Source: @theview/x On another episode of 'The View,' Savannah Chrisley defended Donald Trump, insisting he's not a racist.

The Friday episode was Chrisley's last as a guest co-host, as different stars are filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she's on maternity leave. On the Thursday installment, Chrisley got into a heated clash with Hostin, as the Chrisley Knows Best alum insisted Donald Trump isn't racist. "What’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist, because I’ve seen him firsthand," Chrisley said, to which Hostin stated,"He is a racist."

Source: @theview/x The reality star clashed with Sunny Hostin over Donald Trump.