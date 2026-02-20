or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
The View
NEWS

Joy Behar Scolds Savannah Chrisley for Reading 'Hateful' Comments After Reality Star Reveals Someone Called Her a 'Fat MAGA Supporter'

Composite photo of Joy Behar and Savannah Chrisley
Source: @theview/x

Savannah Chrisley co-hosted 'The View' from February 17-20.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Joy Behar gave Savannah Chrisley some words of wisdom on the Friday, February 20, episode of The View.

As the co-hosts discussed the effects of social media on children, the reality star admitted that even at 28 years old, she finds herself feeling down when reading hurtful comments.

Savannah Chrisley Admits Mean Social Media Comments Affect Her

Photo of Joy Behar told Savannah Chrisley to not read what people are saying about her on social media.
Source: @theview/x

"I grew up in the world of television. But also as an adult, sitting here on The View this week, the amount of hateful messages, ‘Oh you fat, MAGA supporter, this, that,'" Chrisley spilled.

"Don’t read them! Why do you read them?" Behar, 83, responded, to which Sunny Hostin, 57, agreed, adding, "You cannot read those comments."

Source: @theview/x

Savannah Chrisley revealed someone recently called her a 'fat MAGA supporter.'

"But if it affects me at almost 30 years old, imagine how it affects these children," Chrisley expressed.

"Don’t read them, Savannah. Look at me," Behar interjected, pointing a finger. "Do not read them."

Is Savannah Chrisley Addicted to Social Media?

MORE ON:
The View

Photo of The reality star hinted she might be addicted to social media.
Source: @theview/x

The podcast host laughed nervously with a smile, replying, "I’m trying not to."

"You’re addicted to reading them, aren’t you?" asked Behar.

Chrisley fanned herself with her note card before looking around and quipping, "Next topic."

Savannah Chrisley Crashed With 'The View' Co-Hosts Over Donald Trump

Photo of On another episode of 'The View,' Savannah Chrisley defended Donald Trump, insisting he's not a racist.
Source: @theview/x

The Friday episode was Chrisley's last as a guest co-host, as different stars are filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she's on maternity leave.

On the Thursday installment, Chrisley got into a heated clash with Hostin, as the Chrisley Knows Best alum insisted Donald Trump isn't racist.

"What’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist, because I’ve seen him firsthand," Chrisley said, to which Hostin stated,"He is a racist."

Photo of The reality star clashed with Sunny Hostin over Donald Trump.
Source: @theview/x

"He saved one my best friend's lives, who is a Black woman. Who has been with him for 18 years," countered Chrisley.

"So he has a Black friend. He's a racist," Hostin replied, to which Chrisley said, "No."

"Let's call a thing a thing. Donald Trump is a racist. There's no question in my mind," the lawyer emphasized. "The most recent thing that he did by posting on Truth Social with the Obamas depicted as apes in The Lion King, [when] there are no apes in The Lion King, that was a racist act. He tried to blame a staffer. A staffer did not do it."

Chrisley responded while raising her voice, "It was in fact a staffer who posted it."

"President Trump is a racist," Hostin said once again, to which Chrisley doubled down, "He is not."

