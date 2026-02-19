Savannah Chrisley Faces Backlash as Guest Host on 'The View': 'No Interest'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley, a former star of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, faced significant backlash after her appearance as a guest host on ABC's The View. Fans expressed their discontent, particularly after she defended Donald Trump’s administration regarding the Epstein files.

Source: The View/YouTube Savannah Chrisley guest-hosted 'The View.'

On February 16, The View announced through its social media platforms that Chrisley would join the show as a guest host for a week starting the following day. Fans quickly reacted, taking to the comments section to voice their displeasure. One commenter stated, “I usually don’t miss a day with my ladies of [The View] but I have no interest in the views of [Savannah].”

Source: The View/YouTube Viewers criticized the reality star's appearance on the show.

Another viewer questioned the decision, asking, “Whose brilliant idea was this? I will take a hard pass on watching this week!” Additionally, many fans echoed sentiments of disbelief, with one writing, “I won’t be watching. Some people do not need a platform.”

Chrisley has garnered controversy in recent years, particularly following her parents’ legal issues. Todd and Julie Chrisley, her parents, received 12 and seven-year prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. After lobbying the White House, they were pardoned by Donald.

Source: @toddchrisley/Instagram The backlash spread across social media.

During her debut episode, Savannah diverged from her fellow panelists by asserting that the Trump administration had been “transparent” in releasing the Epstein files. She further criticized Bill and Hillary Clinton, claiming they were attempting to twist facts for sound bites. The episode prompted further reactions on social media, with comments flooding in on YouTube. A viewer expressed frustration, asking, “Why is she on? You guys made the biggest mistake.” Another added, “I don’t think the view should be inviting anyone from crime families to co-host.”

HILLARY CLINTON CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY ON EPSTEIN FILES: After the Justice Department released a massive list of names from the Epstein files and claimed their job is done, 'The View' co-hosts and Savannah Chrisley weigh in as both sides of the aisle are demanding transparency. pic.twitter.com/ySTzrDmrXd — The View (@TheView) February 17, 2026

A dedicated fan of The View commented on the situation, saying, “Huge fan will always watch, but this was a mistake. Having her on the show while her parents just defrauded millions upon millions of dollars and got away with it simply because she goes on television and acts as a spokesperson for Trump.”