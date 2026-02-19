or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoPolitics

Savannah Chrisley Faces Backlash as Guest Host on 'The View': 'No Interest'

split photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA;The View/YouTube

Savannah Chrisley faced viewer backlash after defending Donald Trump while guest-hosting 'The View.'

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley, a former star of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, faced significant backlash after her appearance as a guest host on ABC's The View.

Fans expressed their discontent, particularly after she defended Donald Trump’s administration regarding the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Savannah Chrisley guest-hosted 'The View.'
Source: The View/YouTube

Savannah Chrisley guest-hosted 'The View.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On February 16, The View announced through its social media platforms that Chrisley would join the show as a guest host for a week starting the following day.

Fans quickly reacted, taking to the comments section to voice their displeasure.

One commenter stated, “I usually don’t miss a day with my ladies of [The View] but I have no interest in the views of [Savannah].”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Viewers criticized the reality star's appearance on the show.
Source: The View/YouTube

Viewers criticized the reality star's appearance on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Another viewer questioned the decision, asking, “Whose brilliant idea was this? I will take a hard pass on watching this week!”

Additionally, many fans echoed sentiments of disbelief, with one writing, “I won’t be watching. Some people do not need a platform.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chrisley has garnered controversy in recent years, particularly following her parents’ legal issues. Todd and Julie Chrisley, her parents, received 12 and seven-year prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. After lobbying the White House, they were pardoned by Donald.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The backlash spread across social media.
Source: @toddchrisley/Instagram

The backlash spread across social media.

Article continues below advertisement

During her debut episode, Savannah diverged from her fellow panelists by asserting that the Trump administration had been “transparent” in releasing the Epstein files. She further criticized Bill and Hillary Clinton, claiming they were attempting to twist facts for sound bites.

The episode prompted further reactions on social media, with comments flooding in on YouTube.

A viewer expressed frustration, asking, “Why is she on? You guys made the biggest mistake.”

Another added, “I don’t think the view should be inviting anyone from crime families to co-host.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A dedicated fan of The View commented on the situation, saying, “Huge fan will always watch, but this was a mistake. Having her on the show while her parents just defrauded millions upon millions of dollars and got away with it simply because she goes on television and acts as a spokesperson for Trump.”

image of Savannah Chrisley defended Donald Trump during a discussion.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley defended Donald Trump during a discussion.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.