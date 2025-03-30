Joy Behar Says She Was Snubbed From Starring in 'Ice Age 6': 'They Didn't Ask Me'

Joy Behar just dropped a bombshell that has fans buzzing! The beloved talk show host revealed she’s been left out of the upcoming sixth installment of the Ice Age franchise, and she didn't hold back.

The moment of truth came during a live episode of The View, where guest John Leguizamo was all smiles teasing the animated film's progress.

"It’s so funny. We already started recording. We’re halfway done. It’s gonna be even more hilarious than the last one. We’re all back. And Joy’s gotta come back!" he proclaimed.