Joy Behar Says She Was Snubbed From Starring in 'Ice Age 6': 'They Didn't Ask Me'
Joy Behar just dropped a bombshell that has fans buzzing! The beloved talk show host revealed she’s been left out of the upcoming sixth installment of the Ice Age franchise, and she didn't hold back.
The moment of truth came during a live episode of The View, where guest John Leguizamo was all smiles teasing the animated film's progress.
"It’s so funny. We already started recording. We’re halfway done. It’s gonna be even more hilarious than the last one. We’re all back. And Joy’s gotta come back!" he proclaimed.
But Behar, ever the candid commentator, shot back with a playful jab, "They didn’t ask me."
"Oh, is that it?" she questioned, sending waves of laughter through the studio.
Co-host Sara Haines jumped in, ribbing, "Because you sound like you have a lot of time," pointing to Leguizamo.
Leguizamo, 64, couldn’t resist chiming in about his voiceover skills, sharing, "My voice is changing though," adding, "23 years ago, my voice was high-pitched." He even entertained everyone with a demonstration that had everyone in stitches.
Behar couldn't help but look back at her old role.
"It was fun playing your mother even though we were sloths.”
The dynamic duo laughed as Leguizamo playfully probed if her voiceover was inspired by his iconic Sid voice. Behar's response? “I don’t even know if I could do it."
ABC's Jose Alvarado, Jr. captured the delightful chaos, with Leguizamo and the gang egging Behar on to mimic Sid’s voice. She then took a shot at it, creating giggles all around!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The stage was set for nostalgia as they flashed a photo of Behar's Eunice with her iconic red hair from 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift. Leguizamo marched up to the screen, pointing out her vibrant hairstyle. "Mom!" he declared with a hug that had everyone laughing, "It’s got your red hair, I love it," he said as he returned to the desk.
While Behar may not be returning to the animated world of Ice Age, she’s far from idle! The 82-year-old powerhouse is thriving on The View and keeping the creative juices flowing with her off-Broadway play, My First Ex-Husband, which premiered to a star-studded crowd, including co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sherri Shepherd, Ana Navarro and former co-host Star Jones.
The play, described by Playbill as a “no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar,” dives into the twists and turns of love and relationships with her signature wit. “With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships,” the synopsis reads.