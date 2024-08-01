'The View' Star Joy Behar Comes After 'Big Mouth' Co-Host Sunny Hostin During Heated Discussion About Cheating: Watch
Joy Behar was quick to call out Sunny Hostin after the 55-year-old seemed to contradict herself during the latest episode of The View.
On Thursday, August 1, fellow panelist Whoopi Goldberg started off a conversation about infidelity while reading a prompt from the ladies' daily "Hot Topics" discussion.
The Sister Act star detailed a Reddit post about a man who received a warning from his girlfriend's ex, who has history of being unfaithful, before asking her costars: "So, did the ex do the right thing by exposing her as a former cheater? Would you warn somebody if your ex had cheated on you?"
Sunny responded, "I want to know if somebody's a cheater!" However, Joy quickly made the hypothetical situation personal, asking the ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst if she'd want to know whether her husband of nearly 26 years, Emmanual Hostin, had been unfaithful.
"If it's my husband, I don't want to know if he's cheating," Sunny admitted, seemingly going against her initial remarks, as Joy snapped back: "Why?"
"Because I want to live my paradise, and I want him to carry his guilt and deal with that. No, I wouldn't want to know but if it's somebody new and he's a cheater... I mean there's all kind of diseases you could get," Sunny said, seemingly leaving her co-hosts and viewers a bit confused on where she stood.
Joy, 81, proceeded to think of her own husband, Steve Janowitz, declaring, "you know what, mind your own beeswax!" seemingly in reference to the hypothetical individual who would spill about someone's cheating past.
"If I was cheating on Steve — God forbid — but if I was, I would not ever tell him, never tell him ever and I don't want him to know. People who do that only are trying to relieve their own guilt," the comedian explained.
"That's what I mean!" Sunny chimed back in, as Joy barked back: "In this psycho drama you said you would tell me!"
"I would tell you if I'm the ex, but I don't want to be told!" Sunny clarified, though Joy harshly responded, "Well, why do you have to open your big mouth at all?"
Adding fuel to the fire, fellow panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin sarcastically snubbed, "She's a busybody, just not in her relationship!"
Trying to dig herself out of a hole, Sunny noted, "in my relationship, I think, no, I think that you have to carry the guilt of your nasty actions!"
"There is the theory that once a cheater, always a cheater, I take a little bit of issue with that. I think if you have certain character, you may be inclined to repeat behavior, but I also have known people who may have cheated in the past and then met the right person and were totally committed and they became a better person," Alyssa shared.
The former Trump aide added: "I also think when you're done with a relationship, be done with it. That doesn't give you energy to reach out to the other person. I've been cheated on and I never looked back at that guy again, God bless him!"
The View's Sara Haines also eventually joined the conversation, stating, "I don't think I'd ever get involved with just a stranger dating someone I dated. It's one thing if it's your best friend and you're warning someone, but that's really her journey, she picked him."