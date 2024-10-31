The View's Joy Behar 'Was Not Reprimanded' for Revealing Co-Host Sara Haines' 'Lesbian' Relationship on Camera
Joy Behar spilled the beans on Sara Haines' love life, but according to a source, she didn't get herself into any trouble!
The awkward back-and-forth occurred on the Wednesday, October 30, installment of The View, after moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that Haines' parents were sitting in the audience.
"I have to ask her a question –– are you going to bring up that lesbian relationship you said you had or not? Back at Smith [College]!" Behar burst out.
Haines laughed and said, "Dad, earmuffs!" before joking that it was a "good thing" her father doesn't "always watch" the hit-chat-fest.
"Now he will!" Goldberg chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Haines has been married to husband Max Shifrin since 2014. They have three children together — Richard, 8, Sandra, 6, and Caleb, 5.
Although Daily Mail later reported Behar was spoken to by producers about the situation, a separate insider told Page Six that Behar was "not reprimanded" for revealing details of Haines' private romance on-air.
"Sara freely shared the story with the studio audience last week, although it was off camera," the insider explained. "She did not have a private conversation about it with her co-hosts."
This isn't the first time Behar has figuratively put her foot in her mouth on camera. Back in January, while speaking with former inmate Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Behar mistakenly implied the younger woman "had no choice" but to murder her mother.
"There are other ways out," Blanchard said. "And I did it the wrong way."
"Don't say that, you had no choice," Behar interrupted. Moments later, the comedienne realized Blanchard was actually talking about the murder of her mother. "Oh, that part of it," she said.
"Yeah, that part," the 32-year-old added with a laugh. "Murder is wrong, Joy."
Behar has also made a number of raunchy comments on the show, from admitting she thinks about former boyfriends to get into the "mood" in the bedroom to joking about foot fetishes.
In a 2022 episode, she even quipped, “I’ve had s-- with a few ghosts and never got pregnant."
“I’m just gonna let that ride,” Goldberg replied at the time. “I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.”