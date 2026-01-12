Judd Apatow Blasts Donald Trump During 2026 Golden Globes Speech: 'I Believe We're in a Dictatorship Now'
Jan. 11 2026, Published 10:38 p.m. ET
Judd Apatow took aim at Donald Trump while presenting Best Director at the 2026 Golden Globes.
The star got political while he was onstage at the Sunday, January 11, show, as the comedian joked about his disappointment over losing an award back in 2015.
Judd Apatow Criticizes Donald Trump
"This is very surprising that I'm here. I've had a beef since my film Trainwreck lost Best Comedy to Ridley Scott's The Martian," he quipped.
"That's water under the bridge, a lot has happened since then. That was 10 years ago," Apatow noted. "Since then, we've had COVID, I believe we're a dictatorship now... But I'm still pretty focused on this Martian thing, I've got to be honest with you."
Viewers Criticized Judd Apatow for Talking Too Much
Apatow also made jokes about host and his kids' former babysitter, Nikki Glaser, but some viewers thought his words went on for too long.
"Judd Apatow with the stand-up routine that literally no one asked for… #GoldenGlobes," one person wrote on X, while another penned, "listening to judd apatow do horrible stand-up for 2 mins just to see Ryan Coogler not win a golden globe is why award season is h--- and ratings are s---."
The comic is far from the only celebrity to have likened the president to a dictator, with Joy Behar doing so on a recent episode of The View.
On Thursday, January 8, the co-hosts were discussing all of the shocking situations the country has been through lately, such as an ICE agent killing an American in Minnesota, Pete Hegseth starting "an illegal war for oil" in Venezuela, Stephen Miller threatening a military takeover of Greenland and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cutting childhood vaccine mandates.
"Are we in the middle of fascist America?" she asked.
"That sort of adds up to me like a dictatorship in the making, that we are now in it. We are in it now," Behar stated. "And American people, I think, have to wake up to this a little bit more than we are."
Others famous faces who have made similar sentiments include Jimmy Kimmel, Cher and David Letterman.
Kimmel's latest remark came during the January 5 monologue of his late-night show.
"If you were wondering how bad these [Jeffrey] Epstein files are for Trump, turns out, they're 'invade Venezuela' bad. This is literally the plot of the movie Wag the Dog," he pointed out. "The president gets caught in a s-- scandal, so he attacks a smaller country to distract us, and here we are, distracted."
"Trump decided [Nicolás] Maduro had to go, and yes, he's a criminal and a dictator who's driven his country into financial ruin, while he and his family have lined their own pockets, but Maduro is no saint either," Kimmel joked.