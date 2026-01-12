Judd Apatow Blasts Donald Trump During 2026 Golden Globes Speech: 'I Believe We're in a Dictatorship Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Judd Apatow took aim at Donald Trump while presenting Best Director at the 2026 Golden Globes. The star got political while he was onstage at the Sunday, January 11, show, as the comedian joked about his disappointment over losing an award back in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Judd Apatow Criticizes Donald Trump

Source: stewart cook/cbs At the 2026 Golden Globes, Judd Apatow took aim at President Donald Trump for acting like a dictator.

"This is very surprising that I'm here. I've had a beef since my film Trainwreck lost Best Comedy to Ridley Scott's The Martian," he quipped. "That's water under the bridge, a lot has happened since then. That was 10 years ago," Apatow noted. "Since then, we've had COVID, I believe we're a dictatorship now... But I'm still pretty focused on this Martian thing, I've got to be honest with you."

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers Criticized Judd Apatow for Talking Too Much

Source: stewart cook/cbs Apatow attended the show with wife Leslie Mann.

Apatow also made jokes about host and his kids' former babysitter, Nikki Glaser, but some viewers thought his words went on for too long. "Judd Apatow with the stand-up routine that literally no one asked for… #GoldenGlobes," one person wrote on X, while another penned, "listening to judd apatow do horrible stand-up for 2 mins just to see Ryan Coogler not win a golden globe is why award season is h--- and ratings are s---."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Trump's controversial decisions have sparked backlash from countless left-wing celebrities.

Source: @theview/x On 'The View,' Joy Behar referred to America as a 'dictatorship in the making.'