Judd Apatow Warns Political Satire 'Is Gone' Under Trump-Aligned Skydance Boss David Ellison’s Hollywood Merger

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Judd Apatow knows his way around Hollywood — which is why he cautioned viewers that the merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers under David Ellison’s Skydance production company will lead to a stifling of speech and creativity. “The idea of doing satire is, for the most part, gone,” he told a podcast interviewer recently. “Most of that has gone completely out the window.”

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'Late Show,' '60 Minutes' Ratings Among the Casualties

Source: MEGA David Ellison canceled the popular 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

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'It's Not in Anyone's Imagination'

Source: MEGA Protesters leaped on the connection between David Ellison and Donald Trump.

“We saw what happened to Stephen Colbert and what people were trying to do to Jimmy Kimmel,” Apatow said. “So all of that concern is very real. It's not in anyone's imagination.” He added that entertainment leaders go to a lot of effort to make sure the president’s feelings don’t get hurt. “We have a president who basically wants everyone to stop making jokes about him, because jokes have the truth in them, and jokes reveal what the lies are or what the corruption is,” Apatow pointed out. “And it does require executives and people in business to say, freedom of speech is important and human rights are important, and treating people well is important, and feeding people is important.”

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'I've Lived Through All the Mergers'

Source: YouTube/@TheObsessedChannel Judd Apatow said that mergers slow down creativity.

Beyond even politics, he added that mega-mergers tend to stifle creativity and prevent creators from taking interesting risks. “I've lived through all of the mergers,” he recalled. “That kind of consolidation, it does lead to less risk taking. There are a few people who are allowed to do things like Chris Nolan and, you know, few filmmakers that have carte blanche to really just do whatever they want. Less buyers increases the chances that something's not going to get done.” He made a point to say that this isn’t just about wealthy Hollywood actors getting shut out, as massive mergers have a disproportionate hit on the working class as well.

'An Enormous Amount of People Lose Their Jobs'

Source: MEGA Judd Apatow warned that not just big stars are affected by these mergers.