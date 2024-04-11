Matthew Perry's Longtime Business Manager Takes Control of 'Friends' Actor's Estate Months After His Death
Matthew Perry’s longtime business manager, Lisa Ferguson, was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to be co-executor of his estate.
Earlier this year, Perry had named Ferguson and another woman — Robin Ruzan — as co-executors of his trust.
Legal paperwork showed the trust had over $1 million in personal property. However, most of Perry’s assets were held in the "Alvy Singer Living Trust," named after Woody Allen’s character in Annie Hall.
His 2009 will read, "All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate."
At a recent hearing, the L.A. Supreme Court judge found “that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”
The court appointed Ferguson the executor/personal representative of the estate, granting her petition. Although, it did not mention Ruzan in the order.
Following the tragic passing of the beloved film and TV actor in October at the age of 54, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has recently concluded its investigation into his cause of death.
Perry, best known for his role in Friends, was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his L.A. mansion. The Medical Examiner found that ketamine caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression in Perry.
The report noted no other drugs were found in Perry’s system. It did note that Perry smoked two packs of cigarettes per day and had COPD/emphysema — along with diabetes.
According to TMZ, the actor had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression a week before his death. However, according to the report, the amount of ketamine found in his system could not have been from the “infusion therapy” because the drug’s half-life is only three to four hours.
As OK! previously reported, Perry's longtime friend Lauren Graham reminisced on her relationship with the late Friends alum recently.
“While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life,” Graham said of her relationship with Perry, adding he was “a friend and a constant.”
The actress recalled Perry gifting her “a pickleball set” for her birthday.
“He’s like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, ‘Be older,’” she said while speaking to a crowd at an event, going on to call his passing “a terrible loss.”