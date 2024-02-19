Matthew Perry Fans Shame BAFTA for Leaving Out the Late Actor During Film Awards' In Memoriam Segment
Friends fans will always be there for Matthew Perry to make sure his legacy in the acting world isn't forgotten.
On Sunday, February 18, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted their 77th annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre, where they honored the best national and foreign movies of 2023.
During the show's In Memoriam segment — a tribute for actors and actresses who lost their lives throughout the year — Perry was noticeably left out, despite devastatingly dying in October 2023 at age 54 and starring in numerous famed films such as 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, The Ron Clark Story, Serving Sara and more.
Upon conclusion of the tribute, fans rushed to social media to share their shocked reactions to the snub.
"Shame on you @BAFTA for not acknowledging @MatthewPerry 😭😭😭 #BAFTA2024," one upset admirer of the Friends star expressed via X (formerly named Twitter), while another noted, "no mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTA.”
"Only came to make sure I wasn’t the only person saddened at the glaring omission by @BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024. I’m pleased to see it’s not just me!" a third user admitted, as a fourth penned: "BAFTAS leaving Matthew Perry out of their memorial bit is the most gross snobbery."
In case some missed out on watching the tribute as a whole, BAFTA took to X with a special post about the segment.
"Over the last year we have sadly lost many friends and colleagues from the Film industry and we now take a moment to pay tribute to them with a special arrangement of 'Time After Time' by Joe Stilgoe, performed by @hanwaddingham," the academy expressed. "Our In Memoriam tributes in our Film, Games and Television Awards are moments for pause, reflection and remembrance of all the extraordinarily talented people who have dedicated their lives to the screen arts."
After one user asked, "no Matthew Perry?" BAFTA replied with a clarification, claiming, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony," then linking out to their personal tribute to the late actor that was created following his untimely death at the end of last year.
Perry's tribute on the site read: "A Canadian-American actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in hit US comedy, Friends (1994-2004), which ran for more than 230 episodes. Matthew Perry had already had a string of television credits to his name when he was offered Friends, including major roles in Boys Will Be Boys (1987-1988), Sydney (1990) and Home Free (1993), and guest spots on Charles in Charge (1985) and The Tracey Ullman Show (1987)."
"His newfound international fame brought film opportunities, including Fools Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards (2004), and 17 Again (2009), and more television roles, with the likes of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007) and Go On (2012-2013). Perry would also create, write, executive produce and star in Mr. Sunshine (2011) and The Odd Couple (2015-2017). Across his career, he earned five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod," it concluded.