Matthew Perry's Stepfather Keith Morrison Reveals Actor Was 'Happy' Prior to His Shocking Death: 'He Had That Fiery Personality'

"Toward the end of his life, they were closer than I've seen them for decades," Morrison explained of his wife Suzanne's relationship with Perry.

"He was happy, and he said so. And he hadn't said that for a long time. So it's a source of comfort, but also he didn't get to have his third act, and that's not fair," the television personality noted. "He had that kind of very fiery personality, and mine is not like that, as you can imagine."

As for the sitcom star's substance abuse battle, Morrison said, "He felt like he was beating it. But you never beat it, and he knew that, too."