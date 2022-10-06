Judge Delays Lori Vallow Murder Trial In Shocking Ruling: 'The Court Sees No Other Alternative'

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy and theft after being accused of killing her children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who mysteriously disappeared without a trace in September 2019.

The couple did not report the children missing and instead, traveled to Hawaii, where they were arrested in February 2020 after they refused to provide proof that the kids were alive. Both of the minors' bodies were later discovered buried in Daybell's backyard in June 2020.

Vallow and Daybell allegedly killed both children as a part of a horrific cult ritual.