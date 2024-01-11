Judge Judy Under Fire for Endorsing Nikki Haley Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Truly Disgusting'
After Judge Judy, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, announced she is endorsing Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley ahead of the 2024 election, many people were taken aback at her decision.
On Tuesday, January 9, the TV star, 81, made the announcement.
"I'm proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip-smart, has executive credentials and was a superb governor," she said in a statement released by Haley's campaign.
"She has the international gravitas as Ambassador to the United Nations. She is principled, measured and has the illusive quality of real common sense," the message continued. "I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation."
In response, Haley said she was "honored" to be supported by the media personality, going on to call her a "no-nonsense lady."
The former South Carolina governor, 51, gushed over Sheindlin, explaining she has "has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest."
However, not everyone liked Sheindlin's latest move.
"Truly disgusting that Judge Judy has endorsed Nikki Haley for president. Haley would pass a federal abortion ban and just last year called for the deportation of U.S.-born African American Sen. Raphael Warnock. What a way to throw away decades of goodwill. Bad judgement, Judy," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another person said, "Judge Judy just endorsed Nikki Haley for President. I'm sorry, but why would I care?"
A third person added, "Now that Judge Judy has endorsed @NikkiHaley … I hate them both even more," while a fourth person referred to Haley's recent comments about how she failed to say slavery was the cause of the Civil War.
"Judge Judy, how it is that Nikki Haley will bring the nation together when she can't even honestly answer the question regarding the reasons for the Civil War? Also, her willingness to take away the rights of over 50% of the to have autonomy over their own bodies," they fumed.
As OK! previously reported, Haley received a ton of backlash after she skirted around the question in December.
"Well, don’t come with an easy question," she quipped. "I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do. What do you think the cause of the Civil War was?"
The voter said he was not the one running for president. "In the year 2023 it’s astonishing to me that you would answer that question without mentioning the word 'slavery,'" he replied.
Haley said, "What do you want me to say about slavery?" to which the man said, "You’ve answered my question, thank you."
As a result, people were displeased with Haley's response.
"Not stunning if you were a Black resident in SC when she was Governor," Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison stated.
"Same person who said the confederate flag was about tradition & heritage and as a minority woman she was the right person to defend keeping it on state house grounds," he continued. "Some may have forgotten but I haven’t. Time to take off the rose colored Nikki Haley glasses folks. "
President Joe Biden also shared the clip, writing, "It was about slavery."