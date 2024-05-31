Donald Trump Claims His Witnesses Were 'Crucified' After Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Case: 'The Judge Was a Tyrant'

Donald Trump spoke out one day after he was found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial in New York on Thursday, May 30, stating that he will appeal the case.

“We're going to be appealing this scam,” the former president, 77, said on Friday, May 31, during a press conference, adding that the witnesses were "literally crucified" in the case. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”