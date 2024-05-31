OK Magazine
Donald Trump Claims His Witnesses Were 'Crucified' After Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Case: 'The Judge Was a Tyrant'

donald trump claims appeal case
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump spoke out one day after he was found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial in New York on Thursday, May 30, stating that he will appeal the case.

“We're going to be appealing this scam,” the former president, 77, said on Friday, May 31, during a press conference, adding that the witnesses were "literally crucified" in the case. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”

donald trump claims appeal case
Source: mega

Front pages of newspapers after Donald Trump was found guilty on May 30.

"I paid a lawyer, totally legal. I paid a lawyer, a legal expense," he continued of his legal team. "It's not Sheetrock construction, or any other thing. It's a legal expense. Think of that. This is what the falsification of business records were. And I said, what else are you going to call it?"

Trump also touched upon why he didn't take the stand in the case, stating: "The theory is you never testify because as soon as you testify ... they'll get you on something that you said slightly wrong, and then they sue you for perjury, but I didn't care about that. I wanted to."

donald trump claims appeal case
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke for 40 minutes on May 31.

Trump continued: "This is a scam. There's a rigged trial. It shouldn't have been in that venue. We shouldn't have had that judge. As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances."

donald trump claims appeal case
Source: mega

Donald Trump said the trial was 'rigged.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Trump then spoke about how there are too many people trying to get into the U.S. — something he frequently brings up during his speeches.

“We have people coming from all corners of the globe and many of them are not good people ... record levels of terrorists have come into our country – they've never seen anything like it,” he said — despite there being any evidence.

donald trump claims appeal case
Source: mega

Donald Trump plans to appeal the case.

After 40 minutes, he urged people to vote for him in the 2024 election.

“It's my honor to be doing this. It really is. It's a very unpleasant thing, to be honest. But it's a great, great honor,” he said.

“We're going to make America great again. We're going to make it better than ever before. Remember, November 5 is the most important day in the history of our country,” he concluded.

