Grasping At Straws? Judge Shuts Down Amber Heard's Jury Fraud Claim In Johnny Depp Lawsuit
It does not look like Amber Heard will be getting a new trial.
According to TMZ, a judge has ruled against the actress' claim that there was jury fraud in her headline-making case against former husband Johnny Depp.
Heard's team of attorneys alleged one of the jurors actually took the summons from his father, who shared the same name, and got himself fraudulently empaneled. However, this claim appears to be unfounded, as the judge stated the summons did not include a date of birth.
The judge also went on to give the explanation that Heard could have brought the issue forward much earlier, but believes she is only bringing it up now because she lost the legal battle.
The Aquaman star then attempted to argue down the $10 million in compensatory damages which she must pay to Depp, but the judge shut that argument down as well, citing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was losing much more than said amount after being fired from multiple major movie roles following the publication of Heard's Washington Post op-ed.
As OK! previously reported, Johnny Depp's legal team responded to Heard's motion by requesting that the court toss the filing all together citing his ex-wife "has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision."
The verdict "reflects the jury's determination that Mr. Depp did not in fact abuse Ms. Heard and that Ms. Heard was lying about being a victim of abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp," the legal documents from the Dark Shadows star's legal team cited.
Depp's lawyer requested that the court deny "Ms. Heard's frivolous Motion in its entirety and reject her outlandish requests to set aside the jury verdict, dismiss the Complaint, or, in the alternative order a new trial, and investigate Juror 15."
The Black Mass star won a total of $10.35 million in damages while his former spouse was awarded a mere $2 million after the jury found a statement previously made by one of Depp's lawyers was defamatory against her.