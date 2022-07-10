Johnny Depp Pens New Songs Sparking Rumors Lyrics Reference Amber Heard Defamation Trial

As OK! previously reported, Depp started touring through Europe with Beck in late May, shortly before he received the verdict for their high profile defamation trial.

"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too," Beck said in a news release on their upcoming album.

Praising his bandmate for his musical and lyrical abilities, Beck claimed he was "blown away" by Depp's song titled "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr", admitting it was the inspiration behind asking the Black Mass star to record with him.