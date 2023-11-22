Oops! Judi Dench, 88, Accidentally FaceTimed 2 Actors While She Was Naked

The star, 88, explained that her daughter Finty Williams, 51, called her one morning and said, "It's Chris Logan's birthday and he's having a walk with [actor] Ben Whishaw in Regent's Park... please wish him happy birthday?"

The mother-of-one made the call while she was taking a bath, recalling, "I picked up my phone, and I said, ‘Chris, happy, happy …’ and I just saw these two people turn and [make shocked faces]."

"Well, it was FaceTiming them,” she confessed. “I don’t know about FaceTime. Poor Chris.”