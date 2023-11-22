OK Magazine
Oops! Judi Dench, 88, Accidentally FaceTimed 2 Actors While She Was Naked

judi dench accidentally facedtimed actors naked
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Judi Dench once accidentally sent birthday wishes to a friend while in her birthday suit!

While on the British radio program The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the actress shared an embarrassing moment that occurred due to her lack of iPhone skills.

Source: mega

Judi Dench wasn't embarrassed to share an awkward story with the public.

The star, 88, explained that her daughter Finty Williams, 51, called her one morning and said, "It's Chris Logan's birthday and he's having a walk with [actor] Ben Whishaw in Regent's Park... please wish him happy birthday?"

The mother-of-one made the call while she was taking a bath, recalling, "I picked up my phone, and I said, ‘Chris, happy, happy …’ and I just saw these two people turn and [make shocked faces]."

"Well, it was FaceTiming them,” she confessed. “I don’t know about FaceTime. Poor Chris.”

Source: mega

Actress Finty Williams is Dench's only child.

It's likely that Dench doesn't use her phone for much more than phone calls, as she revealed earlier this year that she's lost much of her eyesight since she was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012.

"I can't see on a film set anymore. And I can't see to read. So I can't see much," she explained in an interview. "But you know, you just deal with it. Get on. It's difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven't yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script."

Source: mega

The star has been acting since 1957.

"It's the most terrible shock to the system," the Oscar winner said of the condition. "Ghastly. It's terrible to be so dependent on people."

Despite the hardships, Dench said she still plans to act "as much as I can."

The British actress noted that she also has a technique when it comes to reading scripts, which she called "impossible" to do these days.

Source: mega

Dench won one of her eight Oscar nominations.

"Because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines, but also tells me where they appear on the page. I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them," she told The Los Angeles Times. "I could do the whole of Twelfth Night right now."

According to WebMD, 1 in 10 people will be diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, though the condition usually doesn't lead to blindness.

Dench is still quite active in the world of showbiz, nabbing a role in the 2022 British drama flick Allelujah. She also made a cameo as herself in Spirited, the holiday musical comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

