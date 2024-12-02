Judi Dench, 89, Hilariously Reveals Her Pet Parrot Calls the Actress a 'S---': 'She's Very Funny'

"We had a long chat just now," Dench told a news publication in reference to her parrot. "You shouldn’t ask what she says. She says: ‘You’re a s---,' 'you’re a slag.'"

"She has said 'Boris Johnson' but she didn’t get that from me," the English actress continued, naming the United Kingdom's former prime minister. "She listens to the radio. My God, she’s funny though. She’s very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible."