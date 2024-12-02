Judi Dench, 89, Hilariously Reveals Her Pet Parrot Calls the Actress a 'S---': 'She's Very Funny'
Does Judi Dench's parrot know something we don't?
While reflecting on life during a recent interview published one week before her 90th birthday on Monday, December 9, the 89-year-old actress hilariously admitted her African gray pet parrot named Sweetie frequently accuses her of being a promiscuous woman.
"We had a long chat just now," Dench told a news publication in reference to her parrot. "You shouldn’t ask what she says. She says: ‘You’re a s---,' 'you’re a slag.'"
"She has said 'Boris Johnson' but she didn’t get that from me," the English actress continued, naming the United Kingdom's former prime minister. "She listens to the radio. My God, she’s funny though. She’s very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible."
Aside from gushing over her pet bird, as well as her daughter, Finty Williams, 52, and her grandson, Sam, 27, Dench also reflected on life as she approaches her upcoming milestone birthday.
"It’s just that you get a bit nervous when everybody says 90. I don’t want to think of 90 much, I’m going to think about [turning] 29," she admitted. "I think you’re lucky to be 90."
"My two great, great friends, Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Maggie Smith, have just dropped off the bough in the last four weeks or so and that’s not good," Dench noted of her pals and fellow British actresses, who died at ages 88 and 89, respectively, back in September. "I’m able to at least get from A to B and walk about and, golly, I’ve got a great deal to be grateful for."
The Skyfall star continued: "Am I going to be 100? Well, I hope so. That would be nice. I’ll try and make 100."
While looking back at nine decades of living, seven of which have involved her working in Hollywood, Dench doesn't have just one memory that stands out the most.
"That’s impossible," she declared when asked to name the happiest moment of her life and career. "Too many happy things. God, how lucky to be able to say that."
Though Dench has yet to retire, her aging senses are pushing her more and more toward throwing in the towel.
"It’s disconcerting when you’ve had quite good hearing all your life. If your eyes give up and your ears give up, I dread to think what’s going to happen next. Never mind, onward and upward," confessed The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel actress, who suffers from age-related macular degeneration,
Despite feeling extremely grateful for all her life has been thus far, Dench does have one regret: not having more than one kid with her late husband of 30 years, Michael Williams, who died from lung cancer at age 65 in 2001.
"Michael and I said, 'We’re going to have six children.’ We had one, beautiful Finty, and we didn’t have the other five," she shared. "It just didn’t happen. I worked a lot. I suppose you don’t stop to consider really."
The U.K.'s Sunday Times interviewed Dench.