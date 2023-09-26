Julia Fox Never Got Intimate With Kanye West During Brief Romance: 'It Wasn't Really About That'

"I was just going to write about it in my book and have y'all buy it, but I'll just tell you guys for free," Fox began in a recent TikTok when asked how she could have been with someone like West. "The man was being normal around me."

According to the fashion star, the "Heartless" musician was still hung up on The Kardashians star during their time together.

"I've always had, you know, a love for Kim especially," Fox said. "By the time me and [West] got together, it was like, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, 'Come back to me, Kimberly."