Julia Fox Never Got Intimate With Kanye West During Brief Romance: 'It Wasn't Really About That'
Julia Fox gave quite a bit of insight into her brief relationship with Kanye West.
In a shocking new interview, the model, 33, admitted she and the disgraced rapper, 46, never got intimate during their headline-making relationship.
While gearing up to release her tell-all memoir, Down the Drain, which will dive into the gritty details of her past relationships, Fox made it clear that she will not be talking about getting busy with West — because they never did.
"Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that," the Uncut Gems actress explained of her lack of sexual dynamic with West — who had just divorced former wife Kim Kardashian. Despite not getting busy between the sheets, Fox said she kept the Hermès Birkin bag West gifted her.
The New York native previously claimed she was the one to break things off with the "Gold Digger" artist after only dating from January to February of 2022 due to her inability to deal with his "unresolved issues."
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it or energy," she claimed of West in a 2022 interview. "I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that."
Fox and West were also not traditional when it came to monogamy. According to insiders, the former pair were in an open relationship and freely saw other people. "Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy," a source spilled at the time. "There is no jealousy or bad vibes."
In the aftermath of their romance, the fashion designer began to exhibit increasingly odd behavior and launched numerous antisemitic attacks. However, the mother-of-one claimed West was not that way around her.
"I was just going to write about it in my book and have y'all buy it, but I'll just tell you guys for free," Fox began in a recent TikTok when asked how she could have been with someone like West. "The man was being normal around me."
According to the fashion star, the "Heartless" musician was still hung up on The Kardashians star during their time together.
"I've always had, you know, a love for Kim especially," Fox said. "By the time me and [West] got together, it was like, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, 'Come back to me, Kimberly."
The New York Times conducted the interview with Fox.