Kanye West's 'Brainwashed' Wife Bianca Censori 'Shut Out' Concerned Friends Over Being 'Jealous' of Her Newfound Fame

"A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her," a source spilled about the Australian-born star — who was recently photographed performing a seemingly adult act on West while on a boat in Italy.

"She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom," the insider continued. "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame."