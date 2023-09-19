Kanye West's 'Brainwashed' Wife Bianca Censori 'Shut Out' Concerned Friends Over Being 'Jealous' of Her Newfound Fame
Bianca Censori's friends are highly concerned about her headline-making relationship with Kanye West.
According to insiders previously close to the architect, Censori, 28, has not been receptive to naysayers who question her alleged marriage to the disgraced rapper, 46, as the couple's behavior becomes more publicly erratic.
"A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her," a source spilled about the Australian-born star — who was recently photographed performing a seemingly adult act on West while on a boat in Italy.
"She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom," the insider continued. "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame."
"Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause," the insider said of Censori — who was first linked to the "Heartless' musician in January 2023 after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The former Yeezy staffer's ex-pals worry that West has tried to mold and manipulate Censori through fashion and fame. "Every day, she and Kanye are figuring out ways to make her look more raunchy and revealing than the previous day," the source said of Censori's strange ensembles as of late.
"She is brainwashed in the same way that he had his church followers brainwashed, those who worked for Donda academy, those who worked for Yeezy, and especially Kim," they alleged.
As OK! previously reported, the pair allegedly wed in a "small marriage ceremony" earlier this year. However, friends were unaware if it was actually "legal."
Censori's former inner circle has not been the only ones confused over the relationship. The mother of West's children has also raised concerns over the young woman in the designer's life — especially over her relationship with Kardashian's daughter, North West.
"Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," an insider close to The Kardashians star revealed, adding that she was "definitely jealous" over her 10-year-old's close bond with her new "stepmom."
"North thinks Bianca is super cool," the source said after Censori, West and his eldest child were spotted dining together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., at Universal Studios Hollywood and even attending church services together. "It gets under Kim's skin."
"This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim," an additional insider claimed what the SKIMS founder thinks of West's spouse. "It's already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench."
Daily Mail spoke to former friends of Censori.