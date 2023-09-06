Kanye West Claims He Suffered 'Significant Financial Losses' Over Leaked Music in New Bombshell Lawsuit
Kanye West is taking legal action over his music.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the "Heartless" rapper filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of contract after his music leaked online.
According to the legal papers, West claims one of the alleged perpetrators — who is referred to as Does — is an Instagram user with the handle @daunreleasedgod_ who has "repeatedly" leaked music by multiple artists unlawfully. The fashion designer also alleged a Twitter account named DaUnreleasedGod illegally distributed his music this year from June to August.
Per the filing, West claimed he "suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants. In addition, the Defendant's actions amount to the theft of a trade secret. Ye's musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy and the efforts taken to safeguard it."
The "Gold Digger" artist noted that he took all precautions to keep his music from getting out to the public before release. However, West claimed that the defendants "wrongfully took, without permission or authority from Ye" when allegedly releasing tracks like "We Did it Kid," "Jail," "Broken Road," and "Mr. Miyagi."
West also went on to claim the Instagram account leaked an unauthorized video from his private listening party in Las Vegas, as well as his full mini documentary.
The disgraced star is now demanding a permanent injunction from the accounts leaking his music. In addition, he wants his legal bills covered for the lawsuit.
This is just another piece of drama going on in the rapper's controversial life. As OK! previously reported, West has made headlines over the past year for his bizarre behavior and anti-Semitic rants, which included declaring "def con 3" on Jewish people.
Following his disturbing remarks, he was dropped by his talent agency, his one-time attorney Camille Vasquez and from many other brand deals.