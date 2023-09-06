Kanye West Claims He Suffered 'Significant Financial Losses' Over Leaked Music in New Bombshell Lawsuit

According to the legal papers, West claims one of the alleged perpetrators — who is referred to as Does — is an Instagram user with the handle @daunreleasedgod_ who has "repeatedly" leaked music by multiple artists unlawfully. The fashion designer also alleged a Twitter account named DaUnreleasedGod illegally distributed his music this year from June to August.

Per the filing, West claimed he "suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants. In addition, the Defendant's actions amount to the theft of a trade secret. Ye's musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy and the efforts taken to safeguard it."