or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > julia stiles
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Julia Stiles Asked Michelle Williams for Her Permission to Dedicate 'DWTS' Performance to Late Heath Ledger: 'I’m Forever Grateful'

Julia Stiles,Heath Ledger,Michelle Williams
Source: MEGA

Julia Stiles dedicated her dance to the late Heath Ledger.

Oct. 22 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julia Stiles shared that she asked Michelle Williams for her permission to dedicate her "transformative" Dancing With the Stars tribute to Heath Ledger.

The actress starred alongside Ledger in the hit 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Has Been an Incredible Week'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Julia Stiles
Source: MEGA

Julia Stiles received Michelle Williams' permission.

During an interview following the emotional performance on Tuesday, October 20, Stiles confessed she asked Williams "if this was okay."

"And she said, yes," the Season 35 DWTS contestant shared of Williams, who is the mother of the late actor’s 20-year-old daughter, Matilda Ledger.

"This has been an incredible week," Julia added. "The whole experience has been incredible, but this particular week was very transformative for me and Ezra [Sosa] was an amazing partner because he was very sensitive to what I was going through emotionally."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Forever Grateful'

Julia Stiles,Michelle Williams
Source: MEGA

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa danced to Frankie Valli's 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You.'

"I was like bawling on the first day of rehearsals because of all the nostalgia and the memories,” she continued. "But also because I was… bumping up against something."

Julia credited her pro dancer partner’s understanding as they worked through the choreography.

"He clocked it, and he changed the concept or the way that we thought about the dance in a way that really opened me up, and I’m forever grateful," the 45-year-old admitted.

Julia and Ezra danced to Frankie Valli’s "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," the song Heath famously danced to in the film when his character, Patrick Verona, tried to make a grand romantic gesture to get her character Kat Stratford’s attention.

MORE ON:
julia stiles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Stiles Reunited With Her Costars on Dedication Night

Michelle Williams, Heath Ledger
Source: MEGA

Michelle Willams is the mother of Heath Ledger's only child, Matilda.

Julia was joined onstage by several of her and Heath's costars at the end of her routine, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Gabrielle Union, Susan May Pratt and Andrew Keegan.

"Well, when we decided we were going to do the dedication, we needed to have somebody here to sort of represent the movie or represent Heath, and I was like, it has to be the whole cast. Can't just be one person; it's got to be everybody,” she said of their decision to reunite.

"Everybody said I'll do it if everybody else does it. And then that was it,” she spilled.

'He Was Just a Beacon of Light'

Julia Stiles
Source: MEGA

Heath Ledger passed away from an accidental overdose in 2008.

Heath was just 28 when he died in 2008 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

He was previously in a relationship with Michelle, whom he met on the set of Brokeback Mountain. The former couple welcomed their daughter during the press tour for the film before parting ways in 2007.

"He was just a beacon of light. He was the leader of the pack," Julia said about Heath. "He just was always very playful and made it such a fun set to be on and brought out delight in everyone."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.