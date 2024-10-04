or
'He's a Little Too Old for Texting': Julian Edelman Roasts Tom Brady for Leaving Him on 'Read'

julian edelman on pall tom brady retirement
Julian Edelman shared that Tom Brady leaves him on 'read.'

Oct. 4 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have remained close friends since their football days on the New England Patriots, but it's safe to say they’re not text buddies.

Edelman, 38, humorously expressed his frustration at Brady’s struggles with modern-day communication.

“I think he’s a little too old for texting,” Edelman told Us Weekly. “You know when you teach your grandparents how to text and stuff? Maybe that’s what it is. He reads it and he doesn’t know how to text back. I mean, the guy is 50. We’re pushing 50.”

julian edelman said tom brady does not text back
Tom Brady doesn't reply to his texts, his pal Julian Edelman said.

Edelman remarked that despite being 47, Brady frequently doesn't reply to his texts, but "I know that he seems him," he said.

Despite the teasing, the athlete shared his appreciation for his friend and their former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who joined him in his latest advertising campaign, as well as for the new phase of life they are all experiencing together.

julian edelman on tom brady retirement
Julian Edelman revealed he 'was a punching bag for' Tom Brady.

“It is very special,” the sports icon said. “Now that they’re both retired, it feels very similar to when we were back playing, you know? I see Tom and how he’s preparing for his work now. It makes me want to be better at my work. I see how Rob prepares when we’re doing our podcast. It makes me want to do my job better.”

Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2023, in which he expressed his love for his family on Instagram.

With his football days behind him, the father-of-three now dedicates much of his time to his children, leading Gronkowski to wonder how he manages it all, as OK! previously reported.

julian edelman on tom brady use of modern communication
Tom Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2023.

Brady has three children, John, 17 — whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget MoynahanBenjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Although the athletic superstar has already retired, his teammates continue to remember his contributions to the NFL.

julian edelman on tom brady practice even off season
Julian Edelman shared how Tom Brady consistently practiced even in the off-season.

In April, Edelman and former football coach Ernie Adams, 71, talked about the ex-quarterback's remarkable dedication and his Super Bowl victories, per Essentially Sports.

“Make a mistake? He just can’t make the same mistake twice,” the 12-season wide receiver said about Brady.

They also noted how the sports legend consistently practiced, honing his skills even in the off-season.

