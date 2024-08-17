'Busy' Tom Brady Admits Being a 'Great' Parent Can Be a 'Challenge' Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady is still working on being the GOAT when it comes to raising his kids.
On Friday, August 16, the NFL alum, 47, spoke about balancing his work and family life following his divorce from ex Gisele Bündchen while at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.
“I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids,” the father-of-three — who admitted he’s “busier than ever” despite retiring from football — said.
The hunk shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, whom he split from in October 2022. Additionally, Brady shares Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Brady confessed it has been difficult co-parenting his offspring, though he noted it is never easy to raise children regardless of the situation.
“And all the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent,” he told the crowd. “And all the kids, I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there’s a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier.”
The celeb was then asked if his kids “run [his] life,” to which he answered, “Absolutely, yes!”
“Every time they call me I know there is a request because when they don’t call I don’t hear from them,” the New England Patriots icon quipped. “And when I don’t hear from them I know they don’t want anything.”
The star emphasized how his children have been able to better understand the sacrifices he’s made for them as they “got a little older.”
“They begin to appreciate …. as they get older and start to have the responsibilities of an adult,” he explained. “When you’re working hard to be a dad and also provide for the family that does come with being away a bit and being really focused on my job.”
As OK! previously reported, since Brady and Bündchen’s divorce, the athlete has not entered any serious relationships, however, the model, 44, has started dating her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.
Now that the couple has been together for a while, Brady apparently wants to build a relationship with Bündchen’s new man.
According to a source, the romance between the blonde beauty and Valente is "getting more serious" so Brady wants to eliminate any tension with the pair after their past rumored turmoil.
"Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim," the insider spilled.