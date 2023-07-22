Greatest Dad of All Time! Tom Brady's Sweetest Moments With His 3 Kids: Photos
From football field to the homestead!
Tom Brady has always shared adorable snaps of himself and his three children, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The dedicated dad had his first son with ex Bridget Moynahan and welcomed his other two other children with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
Following his divorce from the supermodel in October, the NFL superstar has spent countless hours with his pride and joys, never failing to show his love for them via social media.
Scroll through the gallery to see the Brady family's cutest moments!
In June, the TB12 founder took Benjamin and Vivian for a fun day in Disney World. Shortly after, Tom uploaded some lovely pictures of their adventure at the theme park, including snaps of the group in front of the famous Cinderella's castle and inside one of the many rides.
"The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill') 😂," the 45-year-old penned, referencing another snap that showed his hilarious reaction to the horror ride.
"Forever a Florida man," the Buccaneers' account wrote under the photos, while a fan told Tom, "Love it bro. I was done for the day after that ride 😂 🤢."
A third person added, "Something about Tom doing normal things is so soothing," while a fourth claimed, "Tom seems like such a fun dad😂."
In December, shortly after his divorce from Gisele, the former New England Patriots player wished his daughter a happy birthday in a loving post.
"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," he wrote.
- Gisele Bündchen Isn't Fazed by Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Romance Rumors, Athlete Is 'Free to See Whoever He Wants'
- Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Having a Fling? Michael Rubin Reveals Truth After Duo Was 'Super Flirty' at Hamptons Party
- Single Tom Brady Was 'Talking to Different Women' All Night at Famous Hamptons White Party, Spills Source
However, some fans believe the level of love Tom showed his children in the photo was inappropriate.
"So sad people mocking him for being appropriately affectionate with his children. More people should do the same. This is sweet that he loves them all equally. And just stop with the comments about his daughter flipping the camera off. She is just being a normal innocent child and the comments about it are disturbing," a user said in his defense.
Meanwhile, another person noted, "Sorry, but this pic says something is not right..."
Tom received similar backlash for an image he shared of himself kissing Benjamin on the neck.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In his February 2022 supposed retirement post — an annoucement he later rescinded — Tom uploaded an adorable pic of his clan after his team's Super Bowl win.
"I played for my friends, my family, and our community — every single one of you — that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible," he wrote.