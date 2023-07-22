OK Magazine
Greatest Dad of All Time! Tom Brady's Sweetest Moments With His 3 Kids: Photos

tombrady kids pp
Source: mega;@tombrady/instagram
By:

Jul. 22 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

From football field to the homestead!

Tom Brady has always shared adorable snaps of himself and his three children, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The dedicated dad had his first son with ex Bridget Moynahan and welcomed his other two other children with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Following his divorce from the supermodel in October, the NFL superstar has spent countless hours with his pride and joys, never failing to show his love for them via social media.

Scroll through the gallery to see the Brady family's cutest moments!

tombrady
Source: @tombrady/instagram

In June, the TB12 founder took Benjamin and Vivian for a fun day in Disney World. Shortly after, Tom uploaded some lovely pictures of their adventure at the theme park, including snaps of the group in front of the famous Cinderella's castle and inside one of the many rides.

"The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill') 😂," the 45-year-old penned, referencing another snap that showed his hilarious reaction to the horror ride.

tombrady
Source: @tombrady/instagram

"Forever a Florida man," the Buccaneers' account wrote under the photos, while a fan told Tom, "Love it bro. I was done for the day after that ride 😂 🤢."

A third person added, "Something about Tom doing normal things is so soothing," while a fourth claimed, "Tom seems like such a fun dad😂."

tom brady kids ig
Source: @tombrady/instagram

In December, shortly after his divorce from Gisele, the former New England Patriots player wished his daughter a happy birthday in a loving post.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," he wrote.

MORE ON:
Tom Brady
tom brady son g
Source: @tombrady/instagram

However, some fans believe the level of love Tom showed his children in the photo was inappropriate.

"So sad people mocking him for being appropriately affectionate with his children. More people should do the same. This is sweet that he loves them all equally. And just stop with the comments about his daughter flipping the camera off. She is just being a normal innocent child and the comments about it are disturbing," a user said in his defense.

Meanwhile, another person noted, "Sorry, but this pic says something is not right..."

Tom received similar backlash for an image he shared of himself kissing Benjamin on the neck.

tom brady gisele ig
Source: @tombrady/instagram

In his February 2022 supposed retirement post — an annoucement he later rescinded — Tom uploaded an adorable pic of his clan after his team's Super Bowl win.

"I played for my friends, my family, and our community — every single one of you — that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible," he wrote.

