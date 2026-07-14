Julianne Hough Backflips Into Ocean in Tiny Red Bikini During Luxe Italian Vacation: Watch

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Julianne Hough is on fire! In her most recent Instagram Story, Hough can be seen wearing a micro bright red bikini as she backflips into the Italian ocean on a summer getaway with friends.

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Rest and Relaxation

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough took a summer vacation with friends.

Looking toned and tan, she was later seen accessorizing her look with a pair of sunglasses and a white bandana in her short blonde hair as she lounged on a boat and posed for the camera. As her story continues, she appears to be going out for food, shopping around and even gave fans a glimpse at one of her outfits in a mirror selfie captioned "It's giving Italian grandma." In the selfie, she's sported a summery white dress with a colorful wrap draped over her shoulders, holding a small straw bag.

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Making Her on-Screen Comeback

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough made her return to acting in sci-fi romance movie 'The Bride!'

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough said she was 'honored' to be in the film.

"It's expressive, it gets explosive, and everybody is just outrageously good at what they do. To be at this caliber of talent with this incredible film, for it being the first film I've done in many, many years, I am so honored," she went on to say. Hough said, "I think the message of women's voices being heard in a new way. I couldn't imagine a better way and time to have that come through," when she was asked about what made her agree to come back to the big screen. "It was an exciting time for me to dip back in with something that was so profound. I'm so ready to tell really heartfelt stories again and really create impact. This specifically, when you see this with everything going on, you're gonna be like, ‘Oh s---, this is very timely,'" she continued.

Source: MEGA She has a 'small' role in the film.