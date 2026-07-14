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Julianne Hough Backflips Into Ocean in Tiny Red Bikini During Luxe Italian Vacation: Watch

Image of Julianne Hough looked toned as she jumped into the water.
Source: MEGA: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough looked toned as she jumped into the water.

July 14 2026, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

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Julianne Hough is on fire!

In her most recent Instagram Story, Hough can be seen wearing a micro bright red bikini as she backflips into the Italian ocean on a summer getaway with friends.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram
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Rest and Relaxation

Image of Julianne Hough took a summer vacation with friends.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough took a summer vacation with friends.

Looking toned and tan, she was later seen accessorizing her look with a pair of sunglasses and a white bandana in her short blonde hair as she lounged on a boat and posed for the camera.

As her story continues, she appears to be going out for food, shopping around and even gave fans a glimpse at one of her outfits in a mirror selfie captioned "It's giving Italian grandma." In the selfie, she's sported a summery white dress with a colorful wrap draped over her shoulders, holding a small straw bag.

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Making Her on-Screen Comeback

Image of Julianne Hough made her return to acting in sci-fi romance movie 'The Bride!'
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough made her return to acting in sci-fi romance movie 'The Bride!'

The Dancing With the Stars co-host took the vacation after making her long-awaited return to acting.

Hough, 37, appears in Maggie Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Bride!, alongside Hollywood stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale.

She told People, "Well, first and foremost, this movie is not a musical, but there has been movement, and it's fun," at the film's U.S. premiere in New York City on Tuesday, March 3.

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Image of Julianne Hough said she was 'honored' to be in the film.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough said she was 'honored' to be in the film.

"It's expressive, it gets explosive, and everybody is just outrageously good at what they do. To be at this caliber of talent with this incredible film, for it being the first film I've done in many, many years, I am so honored," she went on to say.

Hough said, "I think the message of women's voices being heard in a new way. I couldn't imagine a better way and time to have that come through," when she was asked about what made her agree to come back to the big screen.

"It was an exciting time for me to dip back in with something that was so profound. I'm so ready to tell really heartfelt stories again and really create impact. This specifically, when you see this with everything going on, you're gonna be like, ‘Oh s---, this is very timely,'" she continued.

Image of She has a 'small' role in the film.
Source: MEGA

She has a 'small' role in the film.

Hough shared she was most excited to work with Gyllenhaal out of everyone in the cast, and is "such a fan" of hers both "as an actress and as a director."

Hough added, "She is just so generous with her presence and her direction, and making everybody feel so seen and valued, no matter how big or small your role is — because I have a very small role in this film — but having being a part of anything, you are a contribution to the grander picture, and I always felt like that in her presence."

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