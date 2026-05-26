Julianne Hough Exposes Her Backside in Cheeky White Bikini During Tropical Vacation: Photos

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Julianne Hough ditched her signature sequins and sparkles for risqué beach attire. In photos posted on Monday, May 25, the Dancing With the Stars host, 37, stripped down to a white bikini as she lay face-down on a towel during a tropical getaway. Hough spent Memorial Day in the sunshine as she tanned on a boat in the ocean. In another Instagram Story image, she showed off her toned abs while reading on a lounge chair on the sand. The star later took a break to indulge in a snack underneath a beach hut.

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Julianne Hough's Other Sultry Snaps From May

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough sunbathed at the back of a boat.

There weren't the only racy snapshots Hough has published lately. On May 3, she bared her backside in a cheeky black thong as she posed by the ocean during a trip to Tavarua. The blonde beauty went makeup-free while posing with a coconut drink, going surfing and sunbathing at the back of a boat. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she exposed her cleavage in a triangle-shaped black bikini top alongside professional surfer Brianna Cope. “This new hobby has become my whole personality 🤙,” Hough captioned her post.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough indulged in a tropical vacation.

On May 4, the dancer posed in an array of matching bikini sets in red, black and animal print while in Fiji. She appeared to be having a blast as she bounced on a trampoline, posed on the sand at sunset, went scuba diving and took an ice bath. “Fiji Dreams,” the star wrote alongside the photos.

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Julianne Hough Gushes Over Saunas and Cold Plunges

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough recently traveled to Fiji.

Fiji was far from the first time she had taken a cold plunge, as in April, she opened up about the importance of saunas and ice baths in her recovery routine. “I feel like that is huge and has helped me so much in being able to dance as long as I have. If I would have been doing cold plunges and ice baths and saunas earlier on in my life, I think my body would have been even better,” she expressed to an outlet. “Since I've started, I feel more healthy and vibrant now than I even did in my mid-20s when I wasn't doing it. I love a lymphatic boot; it’ll squeeze the legs, and sometimes I'll just put those boots on at night. And when putting on lotion, I’ll do my own little lymphatic massage. I know the points to press behind the knee and in the inner thigh. I’ll do that, and that helps with inflammation.”

Inside Julianne Hough's Healthy Diet

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough has embarked on international adventures during her time off from 'Dancing With the Stars.'