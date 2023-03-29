Tyra Banks Admits Julianne Hough Is 'The Perfect Choice' To Replace Her 'DWTS' Hosting Gig: 'She's Gonna Crush It!'
Tyra Banks fully supports Julianne Hough taking the mic to replace her as the newest cohost of Dancing With the Stars alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.
During an interview published Wednesday, March 29, the television personality opened up about her bittersweet feelings regarding the end of her three-season role at the competition series.
Although she will miss the energy-filled atmosphere, Banks admitted Hough will make an amazing impact at the hit Disney+ show for a variety of reasons.
"The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge," Banks expressed.
The model continued: "It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!"
While Banks is excited to see Hough electrify the crowd as the newest cohost, there are a few things she will inevitably miss from her days as a member of the tight-knit DWTS cast and crew.
"I loved walking out every week in over-the-top outfits to such a hyped ballroom. Seeing Derek Hough dance in person was such a treat," the 49-year-old confessed, noting the famed judge's "mind-boggling amazingness" when it comes to his groovy moves.
"I’m going to miss Carrie Ann [Inaba]’s kindness and warm heart and of course reminiscing with Alfonso about the good ole Fresh Prince days," Banks continued to list of the fellow judges and cohost she is sad to leave behind.
As for what comes next for Banks, a source revealed her career is nowhere near finished.
"Tyra is constantly evolving and looking for new ways to amplify her platform, expand her brand and she always knows the right time to do it — it’s part of her decades-long success. Remember, she walked away from the runway to pursue hosting and executive producing. And today, her ice cream business is doing extremely well and she’s excited to focus on being an even stronger entrepreneur and launching new entertainment ventures," the insider dished to the outlet regarding the SMiZE & Dream founder.
"Tyra so enjoyed her time doing DWTS and working with everyone involved, from production to network execs, to the cast, fans and of course, Alfonso. Tyra has a really strong working relationship with ABC and has upcoming projects in the works with the network," the source concluded.
Us Weekly spoke to Banks and a source regarding her DWTS exit.