Tyra Banks Admits Julianne Hough Is 'The Perfect Choice' To Replace Her 'DWTS' Hosting Gig: 'She's Gonna Crush It!'

As for what comes next for Banks, a source revealed her career is nowhere near finished.

"Tyra is constantly evolving and looking for new ways to amplify her platform, expand her brand and she always knows the right time to do it —​ it’s part of her decades-long success. Remember, she walked away from the runway to pursue hosting and executive producing. And today, her ice cream business is doing extremely well and she’s excited to focus on being an even stronger entrepreneur and launching new entertainment ventures," the insider dished to the outlet regarding the SMiZE & Dream founder.

"Tyra so enjoyed her time doing DWTS and working with everyone involved, from production to network execs, to the cast, fans and of course, Alfonso. Tyra has a really strong working relationship with ABC and has upcoming projects in the works with the network," the source concluded.