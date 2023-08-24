Single Girl Era! Julianne Hough Not 'Dating Anyone Seriously,' Going Solo to Brother Derek's Wedding
Julianne Hough is doing her dance solo at the moment!
According to insiders, the Dancing With the Stars co-host has not been dating anyone special at the moment and instead has been having the summer of her life as a single lady!
Per the source, Hough has been "living her best life" and "focusing on herself" before gearing up for another season of the hit ABC competition show.
"She's staying busy by working, traveling, spending time with loved ones, and prioritizing her mind, body, and soul," the insider spilled. "She hasn't been dating anyone seriously."
The entertainer will even be going stag to brother Derek Hough's upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert, which is set to take place this weekend. "Derek and Hayley's wedding is coming up soon, and as of now, Julianne isn't planning to bring a date," the insider revealed.
Hough has been putting energy into her career following the end of her marriage to Brooks Laich in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in February 2021.
The 35-year-old will most likely have little time to date as she takes over hosting duties alongside Alfonso Ribeiro for the latest installment of DWTS.
"It makes perfect sense. It's the perfect decision, really. She's part of the family, not just with me, but the whole show. She was there from the beginning and a two-time champion. She's a great host, and her familiarity with the show is amazing. I'm very excited," her proud sibling exclusively gushed to OK! over his sister's new gig.
"It was sort of hush hush, but she knew longer than I did. She was like, 'I've been dying to tell you!' he recalled of the blonde beauty spilling the beans about going from the judges' table to the main stage. "I am glad to see the people I love and the people around me doing so well. It's a beautiful show, and it's something that means so much to me. I think the show will only benefit from having her, and I am looking forward to it."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to insiders close to Hough.