Lindsay Arnold Is 'So Beyond Happy' For Julianne Hough After She Scores New Hosting Gig On 'Dancing With the Stars': 'The Most Perfect Match'

Since the Utah native was gaining weight during her pregnancy, her body wasn't functioning like it normally would. "I started filming the first 40 videos on my platform while I was pregnant," she says. "I was doubtful about it and felt pretty insecure because I was like, 'Who is going to want to work out with me when I am not really in shape?' I was looking at my body, and my clothes weren't fitting anymore and my abs were disappearing, but that's what made me even more motivated to do it and create a program that's not intimating."

"It doesn't matter your fitness level, it's just about moving your body and focusing on how movement makes you feel," she notes.