Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Bum in Skimpy Bathing Suit: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough is fully embracing vacation mode in Costa Rica. On Wednesday, January 7, the Dancing With the Stars host shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her tropical getaway with family. In one eye-catching snap, Hough was seen walking away from the camera in an animal-print bikini and a jute hat, confidently showing off her toned figure and sculpted bum.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough shared bikini photos from Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

Another photo captured her standing by the shoreline as waves rolled in behind her. Hough also slipped into dancer mode in a separate shot, where she posed mid-move while wearing a sleek workout set.

Article continues below advertisement

“Where to next?!” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise. “You look amazing ❤️❤️,” one admirer wrote. Another added, “You’re such a babeee 🔥.” “Aww your gorgeous toned body 🔥🔥🔥,” a third fan chimed in. “Perfect 🍑🔥🔥🔥😜,” a fourth gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The host spent time with friends and family on the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Hough also included moments from her adventures with friends, sharing photos from pottery classes and ATV rides. The post even featured sweet snapshots of her cradling babies during the trip.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The professional dancer has previously opened up about her desire to become a mom someday. “Okay, so I became an aunt at 11 years old because I have three older sisters and they have, you know, been having kids for a long time. But this is the first time, you know, my ovaries are screaming," Hough admitted on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November. "I’m ready to be a mom. So to be at this stage of my life while he’s having a baby, I’m just seeing it through different eyes," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough has spoken openly about wanting kids someday.

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, the blonde beauty's brother, Derek Hough, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, announced the birth of their first child together in a joint Instagram post on January 5. Derek shared a black-and-white photo showing the dancers holding their newborn’s tiny feet. They revealed her name and birth date in the caption, writing, “December 29, 2025 Everley Capri Hough.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple added, “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough's brother, Derek, recently welcomed his first child in December 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

During the same interview, Julianne also reflected on Derek and Hayley’s relationship. "You know, Derek and I have been so close our whole life, growing up and parallel career pathways, etc. And I’ve known Hayley since she was 19. So I’ve watched them grow as this most beautiful couple. They are such a yin and yang. They balance each other so well. This little kid is going to be the most creative, talented genius on the planet and Aunt Juju is going to be there just supporting it," she said.