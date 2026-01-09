or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Julianne Hough
OK LogoNEWS

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Bum in Skimpy Bathing Suit: Hot Photos

julianne hough bum skimpy bathing suit photos
Source: MEGA;@juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough turned heads in a skimpy bikini while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough is fully embracing vacation mode in Costa Rica.

On Wednesday, January 7, the Dancing With the Stars host shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her tropical getaway with family. In one eye-catching snap, Hough was seen walking away from the camera in an animal-print bikini and a jute hat, confidently showing off her toned figure and sculpted bum.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Julianne Hough shared bikini photos from Costa Rica.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough shared bikini photos from Costa Rica.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Another photo captured her standing by the shoreline as waves rolled in behind her. Hough also slipped into dancer mode in a separate shot, where she posed mid-move while wearing a sleek workout set.

Article continues below advertisement

“Where to next?!” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @juleshough/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“You look amazing ❤️❤️,” one admirer wrote.

Another added, “You’re such a babeee 🔥.”

“Aww your gorgeous toned body 🔥🔥🔥,” a third fan chimed in.

“Perfect 🍑🔥🔥🔥😜,” a fourth gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The host spent time with friends and family on the trip.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

The host spent time with friends and family on the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Hough also included moments from her adventures with friends, sharing photos from pottery classes and ATV rides. The post even featured sweet snapshots of her cradling babies during the trip.

MORE ON:
Julianne Hough

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The professional dancer has previously opened up about her desire to become a mom someday.

“Okay, so I became an aunt at 11 years old because I have three older sisters and they have, you know, been having kids for a long time. But this is the first time, you know, my ovaries are screaming," Hough admitted on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November.

"I’m ready to be a mom. So to be at this stage of my life while he’s having a baby, I’m just seeing it through different eyes," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Julianne Hough has spoken openly about wanting kids someday.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough has spoken openly about wanting kids someday.

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, the blonde beauty's brother, Derek Hough, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, announced the birth of their first child together in a joint Instagram post on January 5.

Derek shared a black-and-white photo showing the dancers holding their newborn’s tiny feet.

They revealed her name and birth date in the caption, writing, “December 29, 2025 Everley Capri Hough.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple added, “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Julianne Hough's brother, Derek, recently welcomed his first child in December 2025.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough's brother, Derek, recently welcomed his first child in December 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

During the same interview, Julianne also reflected on Derek and Hayley’s relationship.

"You know, Derek and I have been so close our whole life, growing up and parallel career pathways, etc. And I’ve known Hayley since she was 19. So I’ve watched them grow as this most beautiful couple. They are such a yin and yang. They balance each other so well. This little kid is going to be the most creative, talented genius on the planet and Aunt Juju is going to be there just supporting it," she said.

Jennifer jumped in and said she’d love to see Julianne become “Mama Juju” someday soon.

“You got to find a love first,” Julianne replied.

Julianne is currently single. She was previously married to former NHL player Brooks Laich, but the two separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.