Julianne Hough Puts Her Toned Stomach on Display in Tiny Black Bikini During Tropical Getaway: Photo

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Julianne Hough is soaking up vacation season in style, and showing off her enviable abs along the way! The Dancing With the Stars co-host shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram story on Friday, July 17, while on a tropical getaway.

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Toned and Tan

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough wowed in teeny tiny black bikini.

One photo in particular caught fans' attention. Hough posed at the top of a ladder after taking a dip in a micro black bikini, her fit physique on full display against the backdrop of the crystal-clear water. She wore no accessories, her short blonde bob left down as she flashed a soft smile at the camera. Throughout the rest of the story, Hough rocked more bikinis as she lounged on a boat with friends, dove into the ocean and enjoyed a mouth-watering bowl of pasta.

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'Dancing With the Stars' Success

Source: MEGA Season 35 of the popular TV show returns this fall.

It seems Hough is enjoying her more relaxed schedule ahead of the Season 35 premiere of Dancing With the Stars this fall. Hough has spent almost two decades involved with the popular dance show, becoming a pro at just 18 years old and the youngest pro to ever win the Mirrorball Trophy. Then in 2023, she stepped into the role of co-host opposite Alfonso Ribeiro.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Critics originally had doubts about the show, saying it 'is never gonna work.'

In a recent interview with People at the 2026 Disney Upfront, she and longtime judge Bruno Tonioli opened up about the show's success. Confessing it has not always been as popular as it is now, “I mean, this show got turned down so many times at the beginning, because people were like, ‘A ballroom dancing show? Like, what? Is that really a thing?'” Hough shared. Tonioli said, “It was May 2005, and at the time … Andrea Wong was running ABC, and Bob Iger was working there as well...And everybody was saying, ‘This is never gonna work. They’re crazy.'” However, Wong ultimately gave the green light.

'Now Thriving More Than It Ever Has'

Source: MEGA Julianne Hough said the show's success is due to its 'beating heart.'