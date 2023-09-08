Todd and Julie Chrisley Knock Years Off of Prison Sentences for Being 'Model Incarcerated Individuals'
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley — who respectively, were sentenced to 12 and 7 years prison for fraud and tax evasion in 2022 — have knocked off over a year on each of their sentences.
According to federal prison records, the patriarch is now scheduled to be released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January, 22, 2033, two years sooner than expected. Meanwhile, Julie is set to leave Federal Medical Center Lexington on Oct. 19, 2028, 14 months shy of her original sentence.
On Thursday, September 7, the duo's attorney, Jay Surgent, released a statement.
"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," he said. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years, and Julie is now at five years."
He also shared that their sentences could be cut even shorter with the implementation of new guidelines in November.
The TV personalities were convicted in 2022 and reported to prison in January.
As OK! previously reported, despite being behind bars, Todd has been able to express his excitement for the family’s newest reality show.
The 54-year-old was apparently "thrilled and happy" that his children were continuing their legacy even after such tragedy.
In August, the brood announced the latest program after Chrisley Knows Best wrapped up this year. Kids Chase, Savannah and Grayson, as well as granddaughter Chloe and the patriarch's mother, Nanny Faye, will all be featured on the production. Todd and Julie, however, will still be under lock and key.
The press release stated that the new series will be a "continuation of their story" where viewers will see who the Chrisleys "truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."
Daughter Savannah, who now has custody of Grayson and Chloe due to her parents' sentencing, recently spoke about the show on an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she spilled. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."
