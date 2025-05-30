Julie Chrisley Not Interested in Going Back to Blonde After Looking Unrecognizable After Prison, Son Chase Reveals: 'She's Still a Beautiful Woman'

Chase also couldn’t help but point out how his dad’s look has changed too. “My dad is just jacked,” he shared — something his sister Savannah Chrisley also joked about after seeing Todd in person again.

The interview comes after Julie made headlines for her almost unrecognizable appearance, rocking her natural dark hair and gray roots in new photos. Dressed in a simple tan top and no visible makeup, she looked completely different from the platinum-blonde, camera-ready image fans were used to.