Julie Chrisley Not Interested in Going Back to Blonde After Looking Unrecognizable After Prison, Son Chase Reveals: 'She's Still a Beautiful Woman'
Julie Chrisley is switching things up after being behind bars.
Fresh out of prison alongside husband Todd Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best alum is embracing a whole new look. Her son Chase recently opened up about the changes, especially when it comes to how his mom wants to present herself now that she’s home.
“I mean my mother’s an angel and she’s still a beautiful woman. Her hair’s darker now. I went, ‘Momma, we gotta [go] back platinum blonde,’” Chase told a news outlet. “And she was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’”
Chase also couldn’t help but point out how his dad’s look has changed too. “My dad is just jacked,” he shared — something his sister Savannah Chrisley also joked about after seeing Todd in person again.
The interview comes after Julie made headlines for her almost unrecognizable appearance, rocking her natural dark hair and gray roots in new photos. Dressed in a simple tan top and no visible makeup, she looked completely different from the platinum-blonde, camera-ready image fans were used to.
As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie were granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump, wiping their fraud convictions clean.
Savannah broke the news in a social media post on Tuesday, May 27, recalling how Donald called her unexpectedly while she was “walking into Sam’s Club.”
“It’s a terrible thing,” the president told her. “But it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”
The commander-in-chief stepped in after hearing about the "harsh treatment" the couple received behind bars and was eager to help reunite the family.
When Savannah picked up her dad from the Pensacola, Fla., prison on Wednesday, May 28, she shared how long her parents had been separated for.
“My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two and a half years,” Savannah, 27, told reporters outside the facility. “Their 29th wedding anniversary was May 25, so we’re only a few days out from that. So when they reunite, we’re going to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases, all the things, because we’re going to make up for lost time.”
Meanwhile, their son Grayson, 19, was in Kentucky picking up Julie from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.
Since then, Savannah has been giving fans little updates. Most recently, she posted a Reel showing her and Todd shopping at Nordstrom in Nashville.
The father-daughter duo looked upbeat as Todd explained he was hunting for the perfect outfit for his upcoming press conference. At one point, the two joked around as Todd tried to hide his identity by putting on a pair of glasses and placing a shopping bag over his head.
“You b------ are not paying your bills from me,” he quipped in the video.
