Julie Chrisley's Shockingly Unrecognizable Appearance Exposed as She Emerges for First Time After Prison Release: See Photo

Julie Chrisley ditched her signature blonde hairdo while behind bars.

It's been more than two and a half years since the reality star was last seen in public — and she could hardly be recognized when breaking cover on Thursday, May 29, after being released from prison one night prior.

Julie Chrisley , is that you?

The reality star looked unrecognizable during her first public sighting since leaving prison.

Hours into her newfound freedom, Julie was caught on camera leaving a butcher in Nashville with a large smile spread across her face.

Known for her signature bleach blonde look, Julie could have went unnoticed as she sported a brunette style featuring her overly grown out gray hair.

The 52-year-old didn't appear to be wearing any makeup for the outing and sported a tan top.