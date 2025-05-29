Julie Chrisley's Shockingly Unrecognizable Appearance Exposed as She Emerges for First Time After Prison Release: See Photo
Julie Chrisley, is that you?
It's been more than two and a half years since the reality star was last seen in public — and she could hardly be recognized when breaking cover on Thursday, May 29, after being released from prison one night prior.
Julei Chrisley Seen for First Time After Prison Release
Hours into her newfound freedom, Julie was caught on camera leaving a butcher in Nashville with a large smile spread across her face.
Known for her signature bleach blonde look, Julie could have went unnoticed as she sported a brunette style featuring her overly grown out gray hair.
The 52-year-old didn't appear to be wearing any makeup for the outing and sported a tan top.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite
Right around the time a fresh photo of Julie hit the internet, Savannah revealed to her Instagram followers that her mom and dad, Todd, had officially reunited for the first time after both entering separate prisons for bank fraud and tax evasion in January 2023.
While Savannah picked up her dad from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on Wednesday night, her younger brother, Grayson, 19, drove to get his mom from Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
By Thursday, the whole family was back together, as Savannah shared a zoomed-in photo of her parents sitting across from one another and chatting inside of their home.
- 'It Feels So Good': Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump and Released From Prison
- Todd Chrisley Is 'Jacked'! Fraudster's Daughter Savannah Shows Off Her Dad's Muscles While Bringing Him Home From Prison
- Savannah Chrisley Admits It'll Be 'Hard' for Todd and Julie to Transition Back to Normal Life After Donald Trump Pardons Them From Prison
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Is Savannah Chrisley Hiding Her Parents' Faces?
Potentially aware of the dramatic changes in her parents' appearances, Savannah has been covering Todd and Julie's faces when documenting their freedom via social media thus far.
While driving her dad home after his release from jail on Thursday, Savannah briefly panned the camera to her dad as she showed off how "jacked" he had gotten during his time behind bars, however, she made it a point not to record above his shoulders.
Donald Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley
Todd and Julie have a clean slate thanks to President Donald Trump pardoning the couple of their fraudulent crimes.
Savannah broke the news via social media on Tuesday, May 27, revealing how the POTUS called her as she was "walking into Sam's Club."
"It’s a terrible thing," the president said during the phone call. "But it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."
President Trump said he was informed about Todd and Julie's alleged "harsh treatment" in prison and was happy to reunite the family.