OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
julie chrisley
NEWS

Julie Chrisley's Shockingly Unrecognizable Appearance Exposed as She Emerges for First Time After Prison Release: See Photo

Photo of Julie Chrisley.
Source: MEGA

Julie Chrisley ditched her signature blonde hairdo while behind bars.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Julie Chrisley, is that you?

It's been more than two and a half years since the reality star was last seen in public — and she could hardly be recognized when breaking cover on Thursday, May 29, after being released from prison one night prior.

Julei Chrisley Seen for First Time After Prison Release

julie chrisley unrecognizable appearance prison photo gray sighting
Source: Fox News Digital

The reality star looked unrecognizable during her first public sighting since leaving prison.

Hours into her newfound freedom, Julie was caught on camera leaving a butcher in Nashville with a large smile spread across her face.

Known for her signature bleach blonde look, Julie could have went unnoticed as she sported a brunette style featuring her overly grown out gray hair.

The 52-year-old didn't appear to be wearing any makeup for the outing and sported a tan top.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite

julie chrisley unrecognizable appearance prison photo gray sighting
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Todd and Julie Chrisley reunited for the first time in more than two and a half years on Thursday, May 29.

Right around the time a fresh photo of Julie hit the internet, Savannah revealed to her Instagram followers that her mom and dad, Todd, had officially reunited for the first time after both entering separate prisons for bank fraud and tax evasion in January 2023.

While Savannah picked up her dad from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on Wednesday night, her younger brother, Grayson, 19, drove to get his mom from Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

By Thursday, the whole family was back together, as Savannah shared a zoomed-in photo of her parents sitting across from one another and chatting inside of their home.

MORE ON:
julie chrisley

Is Savannah Chrisley Hiding Her Parents' Faces?

julie chrisley unrecognizable appearance prison photo gray sighting
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley didn't show her dad's face when recording him on their way home from jail.

Potentially aware of the dramatic changes in her parents' appearances, Savannah has been covering Todd and Julie's faces when documenting their freedom via social media thus far.

While driving her dad home after his release from jail on Thursday, Savannah briefly panned the camera to her dad as she showed off how "jacked" he had gotten during his time behind bars, however, she made it a point not to record above his shoulders.

Donald Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley

julie chrisley unrecognizable appearance prison photo gray sighting
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Donald Trump informed the Chrisleys he was pardoning Todd and Julie on May 27.

Todd and Julie have a clean slate thanks to President Donald Trump pardoning the couple of their fraudulent crimes.

Savannah broke the news via social media on Tuesday, May 27, revealing how the POTUS called her as she was "walking into Sam's Club."

"It’s a terrible thing," the president said during the phone call. "But it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."

President Trump said he was informed about Todd and Julie's alleged "harsh treatment" in prison and was happy to reunite the family.

