Amber Heard Reveals How She Feels About One Day Telling Her Daughter Oonagh About Her Bombshell Defamation Trial
Amber Heard revealed that she believes it will be meaningful for her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 1, to hear about the highly publicized defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman actress privately welcomed her daughter into the world via surrogate on April 8, 2021. She has not publicly discussed the identity of the baby's father, although rumors swirled it was tech mogul Elon Musk, whom Heard dated on and off after filing for divorce in 2016.
In a sit-down interview, Savannah Guthrie asked Heard about what is next for her life now that she's able to put the stresses of legal battles behind her.
"I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know?" she replied. "Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."
AMBER HEARD SAYS HER TRIAL AGAINST JOHNNY DEPP WAS 'THE MOST HUMILIATING & HORRIBLE THING I'VE BEEN THROUGH': 'I FELT LESS THAN HUMAN'
Although the actress' daughter only recently had her first birthday, Guthrie also questioned if she'd given any thought to what she might tell her in the future about her tumultuous relationship and the court drama that ensued.
"I think no matter what, it will mean something," Heard explained. "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."
AMBER HEARD & ELON MUSK ALLEGEDLY ONCE LOCKED IN LEGAL BATTLE OVER FROZEN EMBRYOS FOLLOWING JOHNNY DEPP DIVORCE
As OK! previously reported, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 only months after Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming she was a victim of domestic and sexual violence. Following a six week trial in which both parties accused each other of abuse, a jury of seven found the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane actress liable for defamation. A judge ordered Heard pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Depp was found liable for $2 million, bringing the total payout amount owed to him by his estranged ex to $8.35 million.
Prior to the ruling, the mother-of-one claimed that the trial resulted in her and her baby's lives constantly being threatened.
"People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day," she said in a statement to the court. "People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."