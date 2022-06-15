Amber Heard Reveals How She Feels About One Day Telling Her Daughter Oonagh About Her Bombshell Defamation Trial

Amber Heard revealed that she believes it will be meaningful for her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 1, to hear about the highly publicized defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress privately welcomed her daughter into the world via surrogate on April 8, 2021. She has not publicly discussed the identity of the baby's father, although rumors swirled it was tech mogul Elon Musk, whom Heard dated on and off after filing for divorce in 2016.