Sweet Dreams? Jurors Were 'Dozing Off' During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial, Reveals Courtroom Reporter

"There were a few jurors who were dozing off. And it was tough," she admitted. "There were a lot of video deposition, and they would just sit there and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop."

Bellinger didn't identify anyone by name since the jurors' identities are to remain sealed for at least one year. Despite the vow of silence, an anonymous juror took to TikTok to give their two cents on witnessing everything that went down in the Virginia courthouse.