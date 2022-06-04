Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial
Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.
Now, as Heard seemingly drowns in legal fees, whispers around Tinseltown are saying Hollywood producers aren't exactly eager to work with the embattled actress anytime soon.
"Did Amber ever really work in Hollywood?" one producer scoffed to Page Six. "What else has she really been in other than the ‘Aquaman’ movie? I don’t think she was ever really a hot ticket — Johnny made her interesting."
AMANDA KNOX REACTS TO JOHNNY DEPP'S VICTORY OVER AMBER HEARD AFTER CLAIMING SHE WOULDN'T REVEAL HER OPINION ON THE TRIAL
"I think it will be very hard for her," another studio source dished on Heard's journey back into the film industry after facing both the court of law and the court of public opinion. "Johnny will definitely work again. Amber can work again, [but] I’d think it will be more the indie route. I’m just not sure studios want the liability of working with her."
'I'M HEARTBROKEN': AMBER HEARD DESCRIBES DEFAMATION LOSS TO 'DISPROPORTIONATE POWER' OF JOHNNY DEPP AS 'SETBACK' FOR WOMEN
As OK! previously reported, the Zombieland actress is rumored to be nearly flat broke. Her lawyer already answered with a resounding "absolutely not" when questioned if her client would be able to cough up the cash owed to Depp. Insiders spilled she's in the red because of her continued lavish spending on clothes, wine and travel as well. She was even said to be paying most of her legal fees throughout the trial through her homeowner's insurance.
"It’s a little oddity that most people don’t know," trial attorney Heather Heidelbaugh explained. "In most homeowner insurance policies, there is coverage if you are sued for defamation based on how much you pay through coverage."