Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.