Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Supporters 'Want To Put My Baby In The Microwave': 'This Is Horrible'

"People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to kill my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that every day," the 36-year-old stated. "I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily. Thousands since this trial started."

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," she continued. "Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I lived through, used to humiliate me. I have a right as an American to talk about what happened to me, to own my story and my truth, I have the right."