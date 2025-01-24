Justin Baldoni Feels Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Request to Stop His Lawyer From Publicizing Alleged Evidence Is 'Grossly Unfair': Source
Justin Baldoni and his team aren't happy about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' latest move regarding their lawsuits against each other.
Earlier this week, the couple filed a request for the court to prevent Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman from engaging in "improper conduct," accusing him of producing a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" against them.
The parents-of-four feel Freedman's actions could "taint the jury pool" if things go to trial.
A source revealed Baldoni, 40, thinks their request is "grossly unfair" and "unbelievable," especially since some of the claims made against him were published in a piece for The New York Times.
This isn't the first time Lively, 37, and her husband, 48, have asked for Freedman to refrain from addressing the public, as they stated in their letter to the court, "Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman."
The duo noted Baldoni's lawyer "has given television interviews, appeared on podcasts, issued inflammatory written statements, and leaked information (including, remarkably, documents as banal as document preservation demands to third parties) to the Hollywood press and tabloid media" nearly "every day" since her allegations went public.
The spouses' move comes shortly after Baldoni's camp released 10 minutes of unedited footage from It Ends With Us.
They feel the video — which shows the two in character and slow dancing while face-to-face — proves the actress' sexual harassment claims aren't true, though the Gossip Girl alum hit back and said the clip shows how uncomfortable she is with Baldoni's behavior.
- Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her
- Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Told Him He Should Get a Nose Job on 'It Ends With Us' Set in New $400 Million Countersuit
- Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Claims Blake Lively Used Friendship With Taylor Swift to Pressure Him Into 'Complying' With 'It Ends With Us' Script Changes
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning," Lively's lawyer told a news outlet. "Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint."
"The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character," the statement continued. "Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance."
"The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort," the attorney added. "They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent."
It was also noted that an intimacy coordinator was not on set for the scene.
As OK! reported, Lively filed a lawsuit against her costar, claiming he tried to destroy her career with a smear campaign and sexually harassed her. He filed a countersuit accusing her of a smear campaign and denied her allegations.
Page Six reported on Baldoni's reaction to Lively and Reynolds trying to silence his lawyer.