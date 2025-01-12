Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily's Sweetest Moments Over Their 11-Year Marriage: Photos

Justin Baldoni has a great support system in wife Emily Baldoni amid his current legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.

Over their 11-year marriage, the director and the actress, both 40, have shared many special moments commemorating their love. The pair — who met in 2011 at the Blu Jam Café in L.A. — also share kids Maiya and Maxwell.

While the Jane the Virgin star has been making tons of headlines due to Blake's lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed her and attempted to "destroy" her career, the couple's romance seems to be stronger than ever.