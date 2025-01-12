Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily's Sweetest Moments Over Their 11-Year Marriage: Photos
Justin Baldoni has a great support system in wife Emily Baldoni amid his current legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.
Over their 11-year marriage, the director and the actress, both 40, have shared many special moments commemorating their love. The pair — who met in 2011 at the Blu Jam Café in L.A. — also share kids Maiya and Maxwell.
While the Jane the Virgin star has been making tons of headlines due to Blake's lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed her and attempted to "destroy" her career, the couple's romance seems to be stronger than ever.
In September 2024 — as chatter began to surface about the tension between Justin and Blake at the It Ends With Us premiere — Justin and Emily shared a series of photos from the tropical vacation in Aruba.
The lovers — who tied the knot in Corona, Calif., in 2013 — looked happier than ever as they swam in the crystal blue ocean together.
"Aruba … you have our hearts. ❤️☀️🌊," the hunk captioned the cute snapshots.
In August 2024, Emily and Justin packed on the PDA while on the red carpet at the It Ends With Us premiere in NYC.
The mom-of-two — who stunned in a sparkly silver gown — and the movie producer, who sported a pink suit and white shirt, were even seen kissing for the cameras. Despite the entire cast being at the event, Justin noticeably did not take photos alongside his costars.
Just days before attending the It Ends With Us debut, Justin shared a sentimental upload in honor of Emily's 40th birthday.
"I am in awe of this woman. Her strength. Her bravery. Her groundedness. Her magic. Her love," the father-of-two began his message, which were accompanied by some cute photos of the duo embracing.
"Happy birthday, my love. 40 didn’t sneak up on you. You owned it and welcomed it with such love and beauty. The magic follows you wherever you go. I’m grateful I get to join you and learn from you on this journey," he concluded.
In July, the Hollywood heartthrob discussed his marriage alongside Emily on his "Man Enough" podcast.
"People always ask what the secret is to our marriage. I don’t always have an answer," Justin captioned a video clip from the episode.
The Con Man actor noted the key to their love "was our gratitude for choosing each other. We chose someone who is on a lifelong search for growth, who never stops being curious, who stays accountable, and who never, ever gives up. We both have these same qualities, and while so many things about us are opposite, no matter how far the world tries to pull us apart, each of those things brings us back together like glue."
Justin continued to gush about the Hidden Moon alum, "I’m so grateful that I get to choose to wake up every day and love this woman. But after 11 years of marriage, what has made things so sweet, and what has allowed our relationship to get better and better over time is the fact that I don’t just love her… I also like her. Like, a lot."
Also in July, Justin and Emily celebrated 11 years of marriage, which the founder of Wayfarer Studios revealed via a social media post.
"'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.' — Rumi. Happy 11 years my love," he penned.
To accompany the caption, Justin uploaded a snap of the duo smiling at each other about to share a smooch.