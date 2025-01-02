Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Only Let Him Attend 'It Ends With Us' Premiere 'Under Humiliating Conditions': She 'Stole the Film'

The awkward lack of interactions between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively at the premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024 is finally starting to make sense.

Baldoni, the director of the film-adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel, claimed Lively tried to ban him and his Wayfarer Studios team from the movie's premiere over the summer in a recently filed $250 bombshell lawsuit against The New York Times.