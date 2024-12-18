or
Justin Bieber Accused of Shading Ex Selena Gomez After She Reveals Engagement to Benny Blanco: 'Pathetic and Sad'

Some fans think Justin Bieber was sending ex Selena Gomez a message.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

One detail of Justin Bieber's mushy selfie with wife Hailey Bieber has fans believing the post was a dig at his ex Selena Gomez.

Less than a week after the Rare Beauty founder announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, the new dad, 30, posted a selfie of his wife kissing his cheek, but his choice to have the song "All Ghosts" by Lizzy McAlpine play in the background is what really raised eyebrows.

The tune can be taken in different ways, as some think it's about someone looking back at a former romance and how it still haunts their current relationships while others believe the track is about the person in your life that can make the "ghosts" disappear.

"I can see it now / The wedding of the year / I can see it now / He stands up there and wipes his tears," the lyrics read, while the chorus says, "Oh, all my ghosts are with me / I know you feel them too."

Fans were quick to react to the suspicious song choice, with one person commenting on Justin's Monday, December 16, upload, "He's like d--- I got married and had a kid but her engagement hurt like a stab in the heart. That's crazy it's all in his eyes."

"Jokes aside ... why post these songs? He could have avoided posting anything but he posted these two songs about exes," another Instagram used noted. "Again it's just very weird. Why?"

"This post is pathetic and sad... He's trying to send a message!" a third insisted. "Or maybe he's just tying to get attention. But seriously, why at this specific moment and with this song? Why?"

Selena, 32, revealed her engagement to Benny, 36, on December 11 via Instagram, and much to the surprise of fans, Hailey, 28, gave the post a "like" despite rumors of their former feud.

The Only Murders in the Building actress and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, and shortly after their final breakup, the "Baby" crooner rekindled his romance with Hailey and got married.

While the ladies have been accused of shading each other in the past, the mom-of-one insisted they've never "hated" each other.

"I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women," she spilled. "It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous."

Justin was also friendly with Blanco, who was a producer on his hit 2021 track "Lonely."

