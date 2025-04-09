Justin Bieber Snaps at Paparazzi as He Accuses Them of Only Caring About Money in Shocking Rant
Is Justin Bieber OK?
The singer, who has been accused of being on drugs in the past few months, snapped at photographers while he was with some friends in Palm Springs, Calif., on Wednesday, April 9.
According to a news outlet, the "Baby" crooner, 31, went on the tirade after one photographer said "good morning" to him.
Bieber marched right up to the group of four photographers and accused them of caring about money, not people, according to TMZ.
None of the photographers said anything back, but they recorded him mid-rant.
As OK! previously reported, Bieber has been making headlines for his cryptic messages he's been posting online.
On Sunday, March 16, the pop star, 31, took to social media with a message about having bottled up hate amid fans' concerns regarding drug use, issues with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and worries about his mental health.
"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he stated. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.”
"How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?" Justin concluded by asking.
“People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, d--- if only they knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days," he previously said.
The messages came amid constant speculation he and Hailey are having marital issues. However, they've stepped out together as of late. Fans are also concerned about Justin allegedly using drugs, especially when he posted pictures and videos of himself smoking weed. In the wake of this, his rep denied he uses prescription pills or hard drugs.
His team went on to note the last year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," adding that negative tales about his mental and physical health have been “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."