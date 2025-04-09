or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Justin Bieber Snaps at Paparazzi as He Accuses Them of Only Caring About Money in Shocking Rant

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: mega

Justin Bieber snapped at paparazzi after posting some cryptic messages on the internet in recent months.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Justin Bieber OK?

The singer, who has been accused of being on drugs in the past few months, snapped at photographers while he was with some friends in Palm Springs, Calif., on Wednesday, April 9.

According to a news outlet, the "Baby" crooner, 31, went on the tirade after one photographer said "good morning" to him.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's life has been under scrutiny recently.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber marched right up to the group of four photographers and accused them of caring about money, not people, according to TMZ.

None of the photographers said anything back, but they recorded him mid-rant.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Some people think Justin and Hailey Bieber are headed for a divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Bieber has been making headlines for his cryptic messages he's been posting online.

On Sunday, March 16, the pop star, 31, took to social media with a message about having bottled up hate amid fans' concerns regarding drug use, issues with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and worries about his mental health.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he stated. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.”

"How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?" Justin concluded by asking.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has been posting some cryptic messages on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

“People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, d--- if only they knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days," he previously said.

The messages came amid constant speculation he and Hailey are having marital issues. However, they've stepped out together as of late. Fans are also concerned about Justin allegedly using drugs, especially when he posted pictures and videos of himself smoking weed. In the wake of this, his rep denied he uses prescription pills or hard drugs.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's team denied he's using drugs.

His team went on to note the last year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," adding that negative tales about his mental and physical health have been “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.