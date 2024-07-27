Justin Bieber Cuddles Hailey's Growing Baby Bump While Packing on the PDA: Photos

Despite being able to share her happiness with the world, the supermodel also emphasized how much pressure she and her spouse have faced in the public eye. "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she added. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," Hailey revealed.