Justin Bieber Cuddles Hailey's Growing Baby Bump While Packing on the PDA: Photos
Justin and Hailey Bieber could not be more in love as they await the arrival of their first child.
The pop star, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 27, to share a slew of adorable photos of himself and his wife, 27, where he cuddled up to her growing baby bump.
In the happy pictures, the Hollywood power couple were all smiles as they snuggled up on the couch and spent time outside together.
In May, the Biebers revealed the happy news that they would soon be a family of three. However, the Rhode Skin founder recently admitted she didn't love having to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long.
"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey explained in a recent interview. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."
"I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," she continued.
Despite being able to share her happiness with the world, the supermodel also emphasized how much pressure she and her spouse have faced in the public eye. "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she added. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," Hailey revealed.
Now, the duo have been focused on getting ready for their first bundle of joy. "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'" she confessed of starting a family with the pop icon. "I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us," the fashion maven said.