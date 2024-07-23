OK Magazine
Hailey Bieber 'Didn't Enjoy the Stress' of Keeping Her Pregnancy Private: 'I Felt Like I Was Hiding This Big Secret'

Photo of Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber couldn't wait to tell the world she was pregnant.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber knows better than anyone the importance of keeping certain aspects of her life private — but she couldn't wait to share her pregnancy with the world.

The model recently opened up about waiting six months to reveal she was expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber, while showing off her baby bump on the cover of W Magazine in an interview published Tuesday, July 23.

hailey bieber didnt enjoy hiding pregnancy secret justin baby
Source: David Sims/W Magazine

Hailey Bieber announced she was pregnant in May.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey, 27, admitted to the news outlet more than two months after she and the "Baby" singer, 30, announced they were parents-to-be. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Reflecting on her decision, the Rhode Skin founder noted: "I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

hailey bieber didnt enjoy hiding pregnancy secret justin baby
Source: David Sims/W Magazine

The model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

Part of the reason Hailey was hesitant to share her pregnancy with the public has to do with the incessant amount of hate she constantly receives online.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," Hailey acknowledged of internet trolls, who still blame the top model for her husband Justin and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's relationship demise during the 2010s.

hailey bieber didnt enjoy hiding pregnancy secret justin baby
Source: David Sims/W Magazine

Hailey Bieber tied the knot with her husband, Justin, in 2018.

"'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" she mocked in reference to remarks she frequently sees online. "It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

Hailey explained: "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

hailey bieber didnt enjoy hiding pregnancy secret justin baby
Source: David Sims/W Magazine

Hailey Bieber said she didn't start showing until six months.

Still, Hailey has never let the haters interfere with their romance.

"In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'" she confessed of starting a family with the pop icon. "I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

Source: OK!

Looking back on her life thus far, Hailey wouldn't change a thing — including her decision to get married at the young age of 21.

"I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, 'I think you should get married.' It’s really each individual’s experience," she explained.

